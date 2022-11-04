‘BIP’s Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt Reveal Whether She’s Pregnant After Surprise Wedding

No, Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile didn’t tie the knot in a quickie courthouse wedding because she’s pregnant. Days after their surprise wedding, the Bachelor in Paradise stars took to YouTube to answer questions about their wedding, and they set the record straight on the pregnancy rumors. “A lot of people did ask if I was pregnant, which I guess makes sense — they’re wondering if we had a shotgun wedding, so people are wondering if we’re pregnant,” Serena explained. “I am not pregnant.”

Joe and Serena also addressed whether or not they planned the courthouse wedding or did it on a whim. Due to having to obtain a marriage license, they did plan the wedding a few weeks in advance. However, they only told their parents and siblings about it. Plus, fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestant, Natasha Parker, who served as their one witness at the courthouse. The lovebirds also clarified that they would still be having their big, planned wedding in Sept. 2023.

As of now, Joe and Serena have not gotten wedding bands, but plan to do so for their 2023 wedding. She also did not change her last name from Pitt to Amabile yet. However, she said she will make the change official after she and Joe have their second wedding ceremony next year.

Serena and Joe were together for just over a year when they got married at the end of October. They met while filming season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise during the summer of 2021, and got engaged on the beach during the show’s finale. So far, they are the only couple from their season to get married. Joe was also on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he met Kendall Long. Although they didn’t get engaged on the show, they dated for more than a year after they finished filming. However, they split at the beginning of 2020.