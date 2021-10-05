‘BIP’: Joe Proposes To Serena With Stunning Ring After Kendall Crashes Final Rose Ceremony

Despite a big obstacle threatening to get in their way, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt found happily ever after on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ He proposed to her on the beach during the show’s Oct. 5 finale.

Serena Pitt is leaving Bachelor in Paradise with a little extra weight on her hand! The gorgeous brunette accepted Joe Amabile’s proposal at the final rose ceremony of the show’s 7th season on Oct. 5. Despite a bit of a roadblock before the proposal, Joe eventually got down on one knee and asked Serena to marry him, while presenting her with the gorgeous diamond ring. Of course, she accepted.

Serena told Joe that she was once cynical about love and began to doubt she’d ever find love — until Joe. “You’ve always been so honest and understanding and reassuring…” she said. Serena gushed to Joe, “I’m head over heels in love with you. I fall more in love with you every single day.”

Before he got down on one knee, Joe was honest about his ex, Kendall Long, showing up on the beach. “If anything, it just made me more confident in how much that I do love you,” Joe told Serena. He continued, “I’m really into you. Your smile, your charm, your looks. This whole thing. The Toronto accent. It’s just really everything about you. It happened fast. Faster than I thought…”

Joe wasn’t shy about his feelings at all. “When I think about forever, that’s scary. And I think about you, I don’t know, it feels right…” he said. That’s when he got on one knee and proposed. “I want to spend the rest of my life with you,” Joe told Serena. She said yes! Serena’s Neil Lane ring featured a gorgeous circle diamond with additional diamonds surrounding it.

Before they could get to happily ever after, though, Joe and Serena’s relationship was tested in Paradise. Although they hit it off right away, they were thrown for a loop when Joe’s ex arrived on the beach. Kendall and Joe had previously met on BIP and dated for more than two years before calling it quits in Jan. 2020. While he returned to the show to move on from Kendall and find love with someone new, she had other thoughts about her reunion with the grocery store owner.

Kendall admittedly felt like she never got closure from her split from Joe and had hopes that they could work it out. However, he made it clear that his focus was on Serena now. He told Kendall that, although he would always have love for her, he was moving on. She left the beach devastated, but her departure allowed Joe to shift all of his attention to Serena, and their relationship thrived. They told each other they were falling in love with one another and were inseparable throughout the next several weeks of Paradise.

After taking things to the next level in the fantasy suites, Serena and Joe were ready to get engaged and begin their relationship in the real world. However, Kendall decided to make one last appearance on the beach. She actually showed up to talk to Joe AS he was preparing for the final rose ceremony, where he was going to propose to Serena.

Kendall joked to Joe that she was “probably not what you were expecting.” Kendall proceeded to explain that she came back to the beach to fully let him go. “I’m really excited for you and Serena, and I couldn’t be at this beach without fully expressing that to you,” she said.

Joe replied, “Obviously, I’ll always care about you… Nothing was fake with us. We didn’t break up at the time because we weren’t in love.” Kendall admitted that there’s a part of her that will always love Joe. They hugged it out and that was the end of it. Joe walked away from the whole proposal setup for a moment before returning to propose to Serena.

It took some ups and downs, but Kendall finally has the closure she needed, and Joe has the woman of his dreams. Now that the finale has aired, he and Serena won’t have to hide their love story from the public any longer, either! Congratulations to the happy couple.