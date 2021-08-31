5 Things

Kendall Long: 5 Things To Know About Grocery Store Joe’s Ex Who’s Returning To ‘BIP’

ABC
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" stars Abigail. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "703" – With the shocking first rose ceremony in the past, it's time for some fresh faces to walk down the sunny Paradise steps. Who will be the first to join our sexy singles on the beach? It's going to be … our new guest host, Lance Bass! The excitement continues as more men arrive looking to get lucky in love, but the excitement quickly fades when the newcomers throw everything into disarray, reigniting old feuds and breaking apart new bonds. Chemistry may bring these couples together, but it may also cause them to combust on "Bachelor in Paradise," TUESDAY, AUG. 24 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) MAURISSA, RILEY
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "703" – With the shocking first rose ceremony in the past, it's time for some fresh faces to walk down the sunny Paradise steps. Who will be the first to join our sexy singles on the beach? It's going to be … our new guest host, Lance Bass! The excitement continues as more men arrive looking to get lucky in love, but the excitement quickly fades when the newcomers throw everything into disarray, reigniting old feuds and breaking apart new bonds. Chemistry may bring these couples together, but it may also cause them to combust on "Bachelor in Paradise," TUESDAY, AUG. 24 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) SERENA P., THOMAS
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "702" – Knock, knock, Demi's here! With a rose ceremony on the horizon and the men poised to hand out their stems, the ladies are feeling the pressure to find a potential match. Guest host David Spade continues to bring the funny, but even he can't quell the tension when the one and only Demi Burnett arrives, setting her sights on one of the beach's most popular men. Later, more couples are given their first dates, where important conversations lead to strengthened connections. Then, with a cocktail party looming, the competition heats up and a shocking rumor forces one beachgoer to face the others – and the truth – on "Bachelor in Paradise," MONDAY, AUG. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) DEMI, BRENDAN
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt’s relationship is going to hit a major roadblock on the Aug. 31 episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ — because his ex, Kendall Long, is set to arrive on the beach!

Kendall Long will make her grand return to Bachelor in Paradise on the show’s Aug. 31 episode. Previews for the episode show Kendall arriving on the beach, where her ex, Joe Amabile, has already been spending time. Joe hit it off with Serena Pitt during the first day of filming season seven, and they went on a romantic one-on-one date during the Aug. 30 episode. Joe insisted that there’s no romantic feelings left between him and Kendall, but her arrival is likely to make things a bit difficult to navigate. Learn more about Kendall and her history with Joe below.

1. When Was Kendall Long On ‘The Bachelor’?

Kendall was originally a contestant on season 22 of The Bachelor, which aired at the beginning of 2018. She fell for Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. on the show, and made it all the way to week nine. Viewers fell in love with Kendall’s quirky behavior on the show. She went to the fantasy suite with Arie, but was eliminated afterward. He went on to get engaged to Becca Kufrin, only to dump her weeks later to pursue a relationship with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Arie and Lauren are now married with three kids.

Kendall Long
Kendall Long attends an iHeartRadio event. (Shutterstock)

2. What Happened Between Kendall Long & Joe Amabile?

After being dumped by Arie, Kendall headed to Bachelor in Paradise during the summer of 2018. On the show, she and Joe fell for each other pretty quickly. However, Kendall wasn’t ready to be tied down to just one guy in Paradise, and wanted to explore other options. After a fling with Leo Dottavio on the show, Kendall was having mixed emotions. She and Joe both left Paradise separately during week five. However, during the show’s reunion show in September, they confirmed that they were back together and giving their relationship another shot.

Unfortunately, it didn’t last. Joe and Kendall were together for more than a year when they announced their split in Jan. 2020. Differing ideas about the future eventually took a toll on the relationship — Kendall wanted to live in her home state of California, while Joe wanted to stay in Chicago, where he was from.

kendall long joe amabile
Kendall Long cozies up to Joe Amabile on the red carpet. (Shutterstock)

3. Kendall Has A Twin Sister

Kendall has a twin sister named Kylie Long. Yes, literally, they are Kendall and Kylie. In addition to her sister, Kendall also has a younger brother named Colton. She is very family oriented.

4. What Is Kendall Long’s Job?

Although Kendall was best known for her unique taxidermy hobby on The Bachelor, it’s not her full-time career. Before her reality television fame, Kendall worked as a set dresser for programs like MTV’s RidiculousnessNot Safe With Nikki Glaser and even the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10-year anniversary special. She went to college at the Academy of Art University, where she majored in Multimedia Communications and Broadcast Television. She graduated in 2017. Kendall is currently a “self-employed social media content creator,” while also hosting the Down to Date podcast.

5. Kendall Was A College Athlete

In addition to working hard with her studies in college, Kendall was also on the cross country team. In high school, she was on the soccer, cross country and track teams, as well. Kendall’s sister, Kylie, was also a student at the Academy of Art University.