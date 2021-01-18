Serena Pitt: 5 Things To Know About Gorgeous Brunette Who Gets Next 1-On-1 Date On ‘The Bachelor’

Matt James’ journey for love continues with another episode of ‘The Bachelor’ on Jan. 18, and Serena Pitt is the next lucky lady to score one-on-one time with the show’s lead!

Serena Pitt will get some quality time with Matt James during the Jan. 18 episode of The Bachelor. After surviving the second rose ceremony, Serena is the lucky woman to get the next one-on-one date with Matt. With so many women left hoping to find love with Matt, this alone time is definitely crucial.

A press release for the Jan. 18 episode reveals that viewers will see “Serena P. [finding] out if her initial feelings for Matt could develop into something more serious.” Although Serena is only 22, she’s convinced that “when you know, you know,” when it comes to love. Ahead of the next episode, here’s more to know about the beautiful contestant:

Where Did Serena Pitt Go To College?

Serena attended Wilfrid Laurier University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications Studies with a Business Management Option in 2019. She also minored in Psychology. In 2020, she completed her postgraduate certificate for Sports and Event Marketing at George Brown College. During Serena’s time at WLU, she served as an Orientation Week Leader.

What Does Serena Pitt Do For Work?

Serena has been working as an intern at MacIntyre Communications in Toronto, Canada since Aug. 2020. Previously, she was an intern in the marketing department at a magazine in Hilton Head, South Carolina from Sept. to Dec. 2019.

Serena Pitt Was A Dancer & Swimmer

Serena was on the dance team at WLU. She also worked part-time as a dance instructor in Ontario for about a year in 2014 and 2015. Additionally, Serena also served as a swimming instructor from May 2017 until Aug. 2019, and has certifications in swimming, lifesaving and emergency first aid.

Is Serena Pitt Related To Brad Pitt?

Although Serena shares a name with one of the world’s most famous actors, Brad Pitt, they are NOT related. She makes this fact clear in her Instagram bio, just in case there was any confusion!

What Is Serena Pitt’s relationship history?

Serena “has always led a disciplined lifestyle and says she has never really taken the time to pursue true love,” according to her ABC bio. However, she also “knows true love is real and is waiting to find it.” Could Matt be the one?!