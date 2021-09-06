‘BIP’: Joe Assures Serena She’s His ‘Main Priority’ After His Ex Kendall Arrives
All eyes were on Joe Amabile when his ex, Kendall Long, arrived on this week’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ — just as his new relationship with Serena Pitt was heating up.
Kendall Long and Joe Amabile reunited when she arrived to Mexico on the Sept. 6 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The exes met on season five of the show and were together for more than a year before splitting in Jan. 2020. Joe came back to Paradise this season to find love once again, and he was well on his way thanks to a hot new romance with Serena Pitt. However, Kendall had a different idea in mind.
“We still loved each other when we broke up and I feel like this is the last time I can have a conversation with him and find out what we’re really meant to be before Joe finds someone else,” Kendall explained in a confessional. “I still love joe and I hope he still has love for me.” Immediately upon arriving, Kendall pulled Joe aside to have a talk.
She started by telling him that she was doing “okay” but not great, and admitted that she was surprised to see how well he was doing. Joe told Kendall that he almost left Paradise after the first few hours, because being on the beach brought up so many memories of where he fell in love with her. “We were really in love, and for me, it hasn’t been easy,” he said.
“It’s difficult for me to not have you be a part of my life,” Kendall told Joe. “I do want you in my life. You’re a special part of my life and I want you to be in my life in some capacity. It’s hard not to have that. You try to move on, but for some reason it doesn’t feel right. It’s hard.” Kendall and Joe broke up because they couldn’t agree on where to live, which she said made the breakup harder for her. “We broke up, not because we didn’t love each other, but because of logistics,” she revealed. “That’s what’s difficult for me. Something doesn’t really feel done.”