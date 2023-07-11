Travis Barker Shows Off Adorable Matching Jerseys For Him & His Baby Boy With Kourtney Kardashian: Photo

View gallery

Travis Barker will be twinning with his and Kourtney Kardashian‘s son once the little one arrives. The 47-year-old musician shared a photo on July 10 of a matching set of custom Tampa Bay Lightning jerseys — one for him, and one for his baby boy. Both of the blue and white Adidas jerseys have Travis’ last name engraved on the back. The Blink-182 drummer shared the photo of the jerseys on his Instagram Stories, and included three flexing biceps emojis.

Travis and Kourtney, 44, revealed that they’re expecting their first child together on June 16. Kourtney broke the big news by holding up a sign that said “Travis, I’m Pregnant” at a Blink-182 concert. Travis saw the sign and immediately ran off the stage to kiss his wife. Two days later, Kourtney shared her first baby bump photos, one of which showed Travis adorably playing his drumsticks on his wife’s stomach.

On June 24, the couple had a gender reveal party to announce that they’re expecting a baby boy together. “Kravis” gathered their friends and family for the big moment, during which Kourtney sat on her husband’s lap, as Travis began playing the drums and blue confetti blew into the air. The guests clapped and cheered as Kourtney and Travis embraced to celebrate the news that they’re having a boy.

Travis has hinted that he and Kourtney already picked a name for their baby boy. But they’re keeping that a secret, for now. This will be Travis’ second son and Kourtney’s third. Travis shares Landon Barker, 19 — plus daughter Alabama Barker, 17 — with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Meanwhile, Kourtney has Mason Diskck, 14, and Reign Disick, 8 — as well as daughter Penelope Disick, 11 — with her ex Scott Disick.

The couple officially got married at a Santa Barbara courthouse in May 2022, less than a year after they got engaged at the stunning Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California, in Oct. 2021. They followed their legal wedding ceremony with a big celebration in Portofino, Italy with their families, including all of their children.