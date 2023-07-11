Milania Giudice, 17, Says She Lost 40 Lbs. After Family’s ‘Jabs’ About Her Weight

Milania Giudice is ready to talk about her childhood weight loss. During a recent appearance on mom Teresa Giudice‘s Namaste Bitches podcast, the 17-year-old laughed about a “weird era” in middle school and claimed she lost 40 pounds during a “glow up” as a result of appearing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “I was way thicker,” Milania said. “I was a pumpkin. One day, it hit me. I was like, ‘That’s it.’ I really felt, like, suffocated in my own body.” After asking her mom for help finding a nutritionist, she said she “lost 50 pounds” over a couple of months, before scaling the number back to 40.

Teresa wasn’t convinced of the numbers. “I weighed so much,” Milania insisted during the interview. “My heaviest was like 150, and then when I was done, I was like 110. I was so skinny after that, like, I was literally like a stick … but I felt good. And then I gained it back.”

While Milania admits her mom never criticized her for the weight, she also revealed that Teresa dropped hints. “She would never say anything to me, but she’d be like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna have another ice cream? I’d be like, ‘I don’t care if I’m fat If I’m fat. If I’m gonna have another ice cream, I’m gonna have another ice cream.”

Teresa, 51, said she thought her daughter was “adorable” at the time and wouldn’t have wanted to give her a “complex” by forcing her to lose weight. “I thought she looked adorable, she was just a little thicker,” explained the mom of four. As for Milania’s equally glam sisters, (Gia, now 22, Gabriella, 18, and Audriana, 13,) “They would always throw little jabs at me,” she recalled. “But it was fine. It was whatever. When I was in elementary school, yeah, it was cute. But then when I got to middle school, [I] was starting to look a little not right.”

In November 2019, Teresa previously claimed Milania had lost roughly 40 pounds in the wake of their dad Joe Giudice‘s legal problems and deportation. “It’s difficult. … My girls had to grow up quick because of everything we’ve been through,” she said at BravoCon that year. “She [Milania] saw a therapist last year. She had trouble in school,” she continued. “Now, she’s doing well in school. She lost over 40 pounds.”