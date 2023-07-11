Kylie Jenner Reacts To Her Face With Wrinkles After Using Aging Filter: ‘I Don’t Like It At All’

Kylie Jenner shook her head in disapproval when she saw her wrinkle-filled face after using TikTok's viral aging filter.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner is not ready to age. The 25-year-old billionaire used the viral aging filter on TikTok, which gave her wrinkles all over her face, and she wasn’t happy with the results. “I don’t like it,” Kylie said in her July 10 video, which featured a 50/50 split of the star’s face with and without the filter. “I don’t like it at all,” she added.

Kylie smiled and shook her head at seeing her face with wrinkles and bags under her eyes. “No. No,” she said, further expressing her disapproval at the aging filter that’s being used constantly on TikTok.  But Kylie changed her tune about the filter in the comments section of her own video, where she wrote, “jk I love her she’s so cute lol.”

Speaking of the comments, many of Kylie’s followers chimed in and said that she still looks beautiful, even with the wrinkles. “You still look good, don’t be scared to age,” one fan said. Another wrote, “You age like fine wine.” A third fan jokingly said that they expected older-looking Kylie to resemble her mom, Kris Jenner, 67.

Kylie Jenner

The good news for Kylie is that she has a long way to go until she has to worry about aging. For now, Kylie’s living her best life as a successful businesswoman and loving mom-of-two. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares son Aire, 1, and daughter Stormi, 5, with her ex Travis Scott, 32. Kylie and the rapper dated on and off from 2017 until their most recent Dec. 2022 split. Recently, Kylie’s been romantically linked to actor Timothée Chalamet, 27, but neither star has confirmed if they’re actually together. They first sparked romance rumors earlier this year after being spotted at Paris Fashion Week together and Kylie was later seen at Timothee’s mansion in Los Angeles in May.

“It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in April regarding The Kardashian star and the Dune actor’s alleged romance. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships,” the insider added about Kylie. “It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

