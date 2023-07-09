Kylie Jenner Is Sexier Than Ever In Strapless Green Bikini: Watch

Kylie Jenner looked drop dead gorgeous in a strapless chartreuse swimsuit. The reality star, 25, struck up a series of poses in front her Holmby Hills mansion on Saturday, July 8, featured in both a photo dump and edited video clip made as two separate posts. “happy saturday,” she wrote on the dump, which included stunning shots of her looking off to the side, as well as putting her head back to soak up the sun. We hope she was wearing sunscreen (an item which she sells under her Kylie Skin label).

The short video was set to The Beatles‘ remastered track “Something,” showing off her minimal glam and simple blowout. The Kylie Skin founder’s glow was on point, along with her peach colored pout and lengthy black lashes. She tousled her long black hair throughout the video, which included standing and sitting shots as she seemingly lounged solo (sans the pal or family member taking the video).

For the at-home pool day, The Kardashians on Hulu star wore the mustard green shade two piece by Sommer Swim, including the sold-out Xena Naomi Pascolo Top and matching Naomi Pascolo Tie Side Bikini Bottoms, which are available on the website on-sale. She also accessorized with layered gold necklaces with large pendants, multiple bangles and rings, along with a body chain around her hips for a amped up look.

The impromptu shoot took place at Kyle’s resort-style mansion in the ritzy Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles, which she purchased for $36.5 million during the COVID-19 quarantine in 2020. The 15, 350 sq. foot estate is often the location for Kylie’s Instagram content, particularly the massive pool that is surrounded by cabanas, an outdoor BBQ area and a bar, as well as being adjacent to a tennis court. The real estate listing also mentioned a “12-car garage, guesthouse, barn, guard shack for a full-time security detail, sports court and a pool,” for anything and everything Kylie could ever need!