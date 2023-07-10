Mod Sun Kisses OnlyFans Model Sahara Ray 5 Months After Avril Lavigne Split: Photo

Mod Sun kissed model Sahara Ray in a photo shared on one of her Instagram Stories. While the pic was quickly deleted, it was screenshotted by some fans. The two appeared to be laying down together while locking lips in the intimate selfie. The shot of the Internet Killed The Rockstar singer, 36, and OnlyFans model, 30, came months after his split from Avril Lavigne, 38.

While the photo showed Mod Sun and Sahara getting very close, a source close to the rocker revealed that he’s not dating anyone exclusively to Page Six. “Mod is enjoying being single for the first time in years and having fun,” they said. “He’s not in a relationship with anyone.”

View Related Gallery Celebrity Couples On Double Dates: Photos Of Megan Fox & MGK With Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun Plus More Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly do a double date with Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun as they lounge at the Soho House in Malibu. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744875_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Gigi and Bella Hadid out and about with The Weeknd, Joe Jonas, and mother Yolanda Foster Pictured: ,Gigi Hadid Joe Jonas Yolanda Foster The Weeknd Bella Hadid Ref: SPL1133703 091015 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

The kissing photo was posted shortly after Mod Sun dropped his breakup jam “Strangers” on July 7. The song seemed to be about his split from Avril, and he even appeared to reference her new relationship with the rapper Tyga. “Saw you on a TV then I met you through a friend/ Then I started talking to you on the internet/ Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again,” he sings on the tune.

Back in February, Avril and the “Flames” singer called off their engagement after two years of dating. The “Girlfriend” popstar was spotted with Tyga shortly after the split, and Mod Sun released a statement on his Instagram. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” he said.

After the split, Avril confirmed her romance with Tyga when they were spotted kissing at a Paris Fashion Week event in March. Despite some breakup rumors in June, she seems like she’s doing well with the “Platinum” rapper. She made a quick cameo in a TikTok video promoting Tyga’s new tune “Bops Going Brazy” on July 5.