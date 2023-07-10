Mod Sun Kisses OnlyFans Model Sahara Ray 5 Months After Avril Lavigne Split: Photo

The 'Stay Away' rocker was seen smooching with the model in one of her since-deleted Instagram Stories, months after his split from the 'Complicated' singer.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 10, 2023 2:37PM EDT
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dress to the nines as they step out for a romantic date night at Sapgos Resturant as restaurants in LA reopen.Pictured: Chrissy Teigen, John LegendBACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy reunite at the Chiltern Firehouse and leave hand in hand. 08 Jun 2023 Pictured: Liam Payne, Kate Cassidy. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA992814_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - Looks like Kendall Jenner and her beau Bad Bunny had a great time enjoying the game and some laughs with their pal Taco at the Lakers vs Golden State game in Los Angeles Pictured: Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Spidey / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Mod Sun kissed model Sahara Ray in a photo shared on one of her Instagram Stories. While the pic was quickly deleted, it was screenshotted by some fans. The two appeared to be laying down together while locking lips in the intimate selfie. The shot of the Internet Killed The Rockstar singer, 36, and OnlyFans model, 30, came months after his split from Avril Lavigne, 38.

While the photo showed Mod Sun and Sahara getting very close, a source close to the rocker revealed that he’s not dating anyone exclusively to Page Six. “Mod is enjoying being single for the first time in years and having fun,” they said. “He’s not in a relationship with anyone.”

The kissing photo was posted shortly after Mod  Sun dropped his breakup jam “Strangers” on July 7. The song seemed to be about his split from Avril, and he even appeared to reference her new relationship with the rapper Tyga“Saw you on a TV then I met you through a friend/ Then I started talking to you on the internet/ Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again,” he sings on the tune.

Mod Sun was seen kissing the model in one of her Instagram Stories. (Larry Marano/Shutterstock)

Back in February, Avril and the “Flames” singer called off their engagement after two years of dating. The “Girlfriend” popstar was spotted with Tyga shortly after the split, and Mod Sun released a statement on his Instagram. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” he said.

After the split, Avril confirmed her romance with Tyga when they were spotted kissing at a Paris Fashion Week event in March. Despite some breakup rumors in June, she seems like she’s doing well with the “Platinum” rapper. She made a quick cameo in a TikTok video promoting Tyga’s new tune “Bops Going Brazy” on July 5.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad