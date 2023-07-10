Mod Sun Kisses OnlyFans Model Sahara Ray 5 Months After Avril Lavigne Split: Photo

Mod Sun kissed model Sahara Ray in a photo shared on one of her Instagram Stories. While the pic was quickly deleted, it was screenshotted by some fans. The two appeared to be laying down together while locking lips in the intimate selfie. The shot of the Internet Killed The Rockstar singer, 36, and OnlyFans model, 30, came months after his split from Avril Lavigne, 38.
📸 || Ai, ai, gente… Mod apareceu nos stories da Sahara Ray!@SaharaRay via Instagram Stories. #ModSQUAD #Movie pic.twitter.com/fSNJgkw31m
— Mod Sun Brasil (@modsunbrasil) July 9, 2023
While the photo showed Mod Sun and Sahara getting very close, a source close to the rocker revealed that he’s not dating anyone exclusively to Page Six. “Mod is enjoying being single for the first time in years and having fun,” they said. “He’s not in a relationship with anyone.”
The kissing photo was posted shortly after Mod Sun dropped his breakup jam “Strangers” on July 7. The song seemed to be about his split from Avril, and he even appeared to reference her new relationship with the rapper Tyga. “Saw you on a TV then I met you through a friend/ Then I started talking to you on the internet/ Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again,” he sings on the tune.
Back in February, Avril and the “Flames” singer called off their engagement after two years of dating. The “Girlfriend” popstar was spotted with Tyga shortly after the split, and Mod Sun released a statement on his Instagram. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” he said.
After the split, Avril confirmed her romance with Tyga when they were spotted kissing at a Paris Fashion Week event in March. Despite some breakup rumors in June, she seems like she’s doing well with the “Platinum” rapper. She made a quick cameo in a TikTok video promoting Tyga’s new tune “Bops Going Brazy” on July 5.Click to Subscribe to Get Our Free HollywoodLife Daily Newsletter to get the hottest celeb news.