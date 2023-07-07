Mod Sun Seemingly Reacts To Ex Avril Lavgine’s Romance With Tyga In New Breakup Song

Mod Sun appears to be mentally and emotionally working through his broken engagement from Avril Lavigne in his new breakup track, 'Strangers!'

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 7, 2023 11:51PM EDT
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun
View gallery
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun arrive for the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Grammy Awards 2022, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - 04 Apr 2022
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Engaged ? Avril Lavigne displays what appears to be a very large engagement ring while arriving at a studio in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Avril wasn't wearing the large diamond as she attended the Grammys over the weekend, could the Canadian singer-songwriter be engaged to her singer beau Mod Sun?Avril and Mod Sun (real name: Derek Smith) from coworkers to romance.In January 2021 the couple cowrote the single "Flames" and appeared in a music video for the song together. Mod Sun marked his love with Avril's name tattooed on his neck in February 2021. The made their first red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. They shared more of their love on instagram posting PDA photos for fans to go wild over. March of 2022 Avril appeared on Kelly Clarkson all giddy and talking about her connection with Mod Sun. Kelly Clarkson Show March 2022"I went into the studio and literally was like, 'Here is where I am at. I am over love. I'm jaded on love right now,'" she shared in March 2022. "So I wrote that song 'Love Sux' and that set the tone for this album. And then a couple of days later, I had a boyfriend. I'm literally never single." *Shot on April 5, 2022**Pictured: Avril LavigneBACKGRID USA 6 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun arrive for the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, April 3, 2022.Grammy Awards 2022, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - 04 Apr 2022
Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Almost five months after Avril Lavigne called off her engagement to Mod Sun, the singer appears to be addressing the breakup in a new song. His new breakup track “Strangers,” which he dropped on Friday, July 7, seems to directly reference the beginning and end of their engagement and Avril’s subsequent high-profile relationship with “Taste” rapper Tyga.

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

“I remember loving you before we ever met / Saw you on a TV then I met you through a friend / Then I started talking to you on the internet / Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again,” he croons in the emotional breakup track. Later in the song, the 36-year-old artist seems to reference photos of Avril kissing the rapper. “Our first fight / I saw your true colors, your bad side / Pictures on the internet you can’t hide / Soon as I go out of state, I’m out of mind,” he sings.

Avril, 38. and Mod Sun first met in 2021 when teaming up for the single “Flames,” and the chemistry was undeniable. “I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately,” Avril told PEOPLE in 2022. “He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural.”

She also explained to the outlet that she “just followed [her] heart.” “I got together with [him] to write a song. We just clicked,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Should you be doing this?’ It was fun and exciting, and I decided, ‘F*** it. Life’s short.’ I’m a Libra. I love love.”

Avril Lavigne and Tyga
Avril Lavigne and Tyga appeared to begin dating in March of 2023. (KCS Presse / MEGA)

In April of 2022, Mod Sun decided to make the romance permanent, popping the question during a romantic proposal in Paris. But it wasn’t meant to be, and in February, Avril ended the relationship. Mod Sun admitted in a public statement that he was heartbroken. 

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all,” he wrote to fans via Instagram on February 28.  “I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” he wrote in part in a since-deleted post. “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad