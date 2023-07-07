Mod Sun Seemingly Reacts To Ex Avril Lavgine’s Romance With Tyga In New Breakup Song

Almost five months after Avril Lavigne called off her engagement to Mod Sun, the singer appears to be addressing the breakup in a new song. His new breakup track “Strangers,” which he dropped on Friday, July 7, seems to directly reference the beginning and end of their engagement and Avril’s subsequent high-profile relationship with “Taste” rapper Tyga.

“I remember loving you before we ever met / Saw you on a TV then I met you through a friend / Then I started talking to you on the internet / Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again,” he croons in the emotional breakup track. Later in the song, the 36-year-old artist seems to reference photos of Avril kissing the rapper. “Our first fight / I saw your true colors, your bad side / Pictures on the internet you can’t hide / Soon as I go out of state, I’m out of mind,” he sings.

Avril, 38. and Mod Sun first met in 2021 when teaming up for the single “Flames,” and the chemistry was undeniable. “I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately,” Avril told PEOPLE in 2022. “He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural.”

She also explained to the outlet that she “just followed [her] heart.” “I got together with [him] to write a song. We just clicked,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Should you be doing this?’ It was fun and exciting, and I decided, ‘F*** it. Life’s short.’ I’m a Libra. I love love.”

In April of 2022, Mod Sun decided to make the romance permanent, popping the question during a romantic proposal in Paris. But it wasn’t meant to be, and in February, Avril ended the relationship. Mod Sun admitted in a public statement that he was heartbroken.

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all,” he wrote to fans via Instagram on February 28. “I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” he wrote in part in a since-deleted post. “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”