Tyga & Avril Lavigne Seemingly Confirm They’re Still Together With New TikTok After Breakup Rumors

Two weeks after reports claimed that Avril Lavigne and Tyga had gone their separate ways, they came together to promote his new song. On Jul. 4, Tyga, 33, posted a TikTok soundtracked to his latest release, “Bops Going Brazy.” As Tyga strutted to the new song – which appears to interpolate Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby,” itself an interpolation of Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure” – in steps Avril, 38, dressed in a fly white outfit with an unlaced corset front.

Avril’s look matched Tyga, and the two were in sync when mouthing the words to his new track. Both Tyga and Avril made gun motions with their hands (“Glock o baby”) while bopping to the beat. The “Complicated” singer looked chic with her blonde tresses loose, and she flashed a sly smile towards the camera as the video ended. The two were dressed in the same outfits that they wore to the Red, White, and Bootsy event at Nobu in Malibu. The two were photographed attending the Fourth of July event thrown by The hwood Group and nightclub Bootsy Bellows.

While there was no PDA between the two in the TikTok and photos, these appearances seemingly dispute the chatter that their three-month romance was DOA. Supposedly, Tyga and Avril decided to split sometime in June, according to numerous outlets. These reports claimed that the breakup was mutual and that the two still remained friendly.

Avril and Tyga were first romantically in February. The two sparked romance rumors when they had dinner together in Nobu, and soon afterward, they attended several Paris Fashion Week events together. The two soon confirmed their relationship by making out in the streets of Paris. The PDA continued stateside: Avril and Tyga held hands as they arrived at Kyrie Irving’s birthday party in Hollywood in March.

The relationship came on the heels of Avril’s split from Mod Sun. Avril and her former fiancé called it quits towards the end of February, with PEOPLE reporting that the two had been “on and off for the past two months.”

Prior to Avril, Tyga’s most high-profile relationship was with Befoream influencer Camaryn Swanson. The couple went public with their romance in February 2021. Later that year, Camaryn accused Tyga of domestic abuse. Tyga voluntarily turned himself in to the LAPD, where he was arrested for felony domestic violence. In February 2022, TMZ reported that Tyga wouldn’t be charged in the case after speaking with the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office about how to handle domestic disputes better.