Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Bond With Her Son Nikko, 22, On Dinner Date: Photos

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were spotted out on a fun family outing with Lauren’s son, Nikko, on Friday night. The buff billionaire and the raven-haired TV anchor treated the 22 year old to a sushi dinner in Malibu. The cute couple, who have been going strong for four years, held hands as they made their way to the restaurant with Nikko in tow.

The couple just returned home from their whirlwind trip through Europe, taking Jeff’s massive $500 million yacht around to various countries throughout May and June. They hit up Spain, as well as France, which is where they got engaged in May.

However neither Lauren nor Jeff have confirmed the engagement, as they have been relatively private about their relationship. In January, however, during her first solo interview since the couple went public with their romance, Lauren got candid about the romance, including the most surprising thing people might not know about Jeff. “That he’s really funny,” Lauren told WSJ. “He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy.” She added, “He’s so happy, he inspires me every day, he makes me a better person every day; he’s the most loving human I know.”

Lauren even dished on their family life at home. “On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids,” she said. “We are the Brady Bunch!” Lauren has three kids: Nikko, Eleanor Whitesell, 14, and Evan Whitesell, 16. She welcomed Nikko with former football player Tony Gonzalez in 2001, and she welcomed her other two children with her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell. Jeff, meanwhile, welcomed three biological sons and adopted a daughter with his ex Mackenzie Scott, whom he was married to from 1993 to 2018.

Jeff and Lauren struck up a romance while they were each married to other people. In fact, their relationship was exposed one day after Jeff and Mackenzie announced they were divorcing in 2019. Salacious texts that Jeff had sent to his now-girlfriend were released by The National Enquirer. Regardless, Jeff and Lauren’s relationship has been going strong since the pair went public. Although the news caused quite the scandal, Jeff has maintained it was an amicable split and since then, he and Lauren have become inseparable.