Britney Spears Reveals Her Reaction To The Slap Video: It Was ‘A Cry Out On All Levels’

Britney Spears is working through an incident in which a security guard for San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama backhanded her for getting too close and tapping the NBA star on the shoulder. In a new Instagram post you can SEE HERE, she shared her feelings on seeing the video that captured the incident in its entirety — including her screaming “That’s America for you! F*** you all!” in the aftermath.

“I’ve been working in the industry for years and have been with some of the most famous people in the world … NSYNC at one point were like The Beatles … girls would throw themselves at them everywhere we went … not one time in my life has a security guard ever hit another person !!!” she captioned a serene photo of a Victorian woman in black and white on Friday, July 7. “I’m not sharing this to be a victim … I SIMPLY GET IT HONESTLY … my reaction was priceless … BAD ??? YES … I’ve had documentaries done about me and none of which I approved … I have felt helpless in most situations and my experience in Vegas and my reaction was a cry out on all levels … ”

Britney continued, lamenting that she hasn’t felt treated “equally,” and taking a surprisingly forgiving tone. “I will say it !!! No, I don’t feel like I have been treated as an equal person in this country …” she continued. “Of course when I watched the video myself … the people who actually swarmed around me when they heard me get hit made me feel like I mattered !!! I wasn’t aware of that at the time … all people could hear was me saying f*** you all … which was WAY BETTER THAN HITTING HIM BACK 🙄🙄 🙄 !!! Either way I’m still a huge fan of the NBA player … it’s not his fault his security hit me … sh** happens !!! I hope you’re all having a wonderful Friday !!!”

The candid comments come after Britney was recorded (see HERE via TMZ) being promptly slapped in the face on Wednesday, July 5, after tapping Victor on the shoulder while outside Catch restaurant in Las Vegas with husband Sam Asghari. With stunning swiftness, the security guard later identified as Damian Smith “backhanded” the popstar so hard that her glasses were knocked off, according to her later account. The sound of the encounter, as well as Britney’s stunned and furious reaction, can also be clearly heard in the video.

The clip, which emerged on Friday, was the latest development in a saga that began when Brit saw the player at the Aria Hotel and wanted to meet him on July 5. She later wrote via Instagram that she “tapped” him, but Victor’s version was quite different. “That person was calling me, ‘Sir, sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind,” the athlete said in a statement to AP News on Thursday. He also claimed he didn’t know who she was until hours later.

The Las Vegas Police Department, who declined to file charges, confirmed they had responded to an incident on Las Vegas Boulevard at 11 p.m on July 5, in a statement to HollywoodLife. In a later media statement to HL on Friday, they wrote in part, “No charges will be filed against the person involved.”