Beyonce Stuns In Bustier Dress With Sheer Skirt For 4th Of July Party With Jay-Z: Photo

View gallery

Beyonce and Jay-Z were super stylish as they attended Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party on Monday, July 3. The iconic musical couple each had huge smiles on as they snapped a photo, which you can see here (via DailyMail), at the Hamptons celebration. The pair sported matching all-white outfits for the star-studded Independence Day celebration.

Queen B, 41, looked gorgeous in a bustier dress with a sheer skirt. She also sported a sparkling pair of triangular sunglasses, and she had her hair up in a ponytail. Jay, 53, had his hand on his wife’s leg as they snapped a picture. The “99 Problems” rapper sported a white button-down with a matching pair of pants. He also had an ivory jacket and matching bucket hat on. He accessorized with a pair of black shades and a gold wristwatch.

Michael Rubin’s party was a star-studded affair with tons of celebrities attending the event. Besides The Carters, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attended with his daughter Violet. Kim Kardashian was also spotted enjoying the party with her sister Kendall Jenner, as well as fellow stars Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber. Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles was also spotted arriving at the party with her daughter’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.

The Fourth of July celebration came while Beyonce is in the midst of her Renaissance World Tour. The “Break My Soul” singer wrapped up the European leg of the tour in Warsaw, Poland at the end of June, and she’s on a short break, before the tour picks up again on July 8 in Toronto, Canada. The shows have been a smash hit to all the audiences who have seen them, with a career-spanning setlist of over 30 songs.

Before Bey sets out on the North American leg of the tour, she’s clearly been enjoying some downtime in the United States. Over the holiday weekend, she held an impromptu photoshoot in her hotel room, where she showed off a tight leather outfit and a few other snaps from a night out with Jay.