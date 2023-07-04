Kelly Rowland Arrives With Beyonce’s Mom Tina To 4th Of July Party In The Hamptons: Photos

Kelly Rowland arrived in a classic Rolls Royce for a pre-Independence Day party in the Hamptons on Monday, July 3rd! The former Destiny’s Child singer, 42, looked gorgeous while rolling up to the bash in the vintage blue vehicle with the convertible top down. She looked completely cool and comfortable behind the wheel of the epic automobile, and rocked a pair of retro white sunglasses while navigating the cruiser into the event. Next to her in the passenger’s seat was Beyonce‘s mom Tina Knowles, who looked gorgeous with her hair styled wavy and full around her face. According to Just Jared, Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z was also seen arriving in a separate flashy vehicle, just ahead of Kelly and Tina.

Kelly later showed off her flawlessly fashionable look — white pants with a strapless white lace corset. She also carried a white handbag and wore a silver statement necklace with elaborate dangling earrings. Tina and Kelly weren’t the only big names to drop in on the star-studded party. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were also seen at the bash with Ben’s daughter Violet Affleck, and Justin and Hailey Bieber also reportedly attended. They party was thrown by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

It should come as no surprise that Kelly has continued to have a tight relationship with Tina and Queen Bey. In a 2021 interview, the mom of two shared that she and her former bandmates, including Michelle Williams, support each other. “So many women say ‘oh my god, I love your relationship with the girls (Destiny’s Child),'” she told ELLE UK at the time.

“And it’s because we all genuinely want to see each other be great and go after things that we’re passionate about. And if we feel like one (of us) needs a little push, we do that, whether they’re ready for it or not. It’s about being there and making sure they push themselves. You have to be able to have that honesty, love and admiration for each other. I think that female tribes are crucial to life, to everything.”