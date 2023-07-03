Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clarks’ 2-Year-Old Daughter Hartford Hospitalized For ‘Breathing Issues’

After Stassi Schroeder‘s daughter, Hartford, 2, was experiencing “breathing issues” the Vanderpump Rules alum and her husband, Beau Clark, took their toddler to the emergency room on Jul. 3. Beau took to his Instagram Story that morning to reveal the somber news to their fans. “It’s been a morning,” he captioned a photo of Hartford’s foot resting on what appeared to be a hospital bed.

Just one hour later, the proud father and husband took to his Insta Story once more to share a statement on their daughter’s condition. “Soooo [sic] last night she was breathing very fast and hard,” he wrote in white letters via a green background. “Looked like when people start to turn, in those zombie movies.” Beau went on to explain that Stassi’s mini-me was experiencing “breathing issues” and that they took her to the emergency room around 6 AM that day. He noted that their daughter has “possibly high asthma” in addition to “lots of mucus in her lungs and a high fever.”

Further in the post, Stassi’s husband of nearly three years called the moment “super scary” in addition to explaining their plan of action regarding Hartford’s health. “She’s on her second ‘breathing face thing machine,’ with something that will open her lungs out more,” the statement went on. “Now we’re just waiting, hoping this works the second time. Will update when we know more. It’s super scary seeing your kid like this.”

A few hours later, the Florida native shared a photo of the device that his daughter is currently using to help with her breathing. “Just got home. 6 hours at the hospital. She’s improved slightly with her breathing,” Beau wrote via his Insta Story. “Her little belly breathing is what everyone was worried about. So she’s going to be on albuterol for the next two days with this breathing thing. But we might have to go back again tonight if she gets worse again.” Despite Hartford’s rough morning, the proud parent did note that she was recovering at home. “For now, she’s got an ice cream cone and is on the couch watching Frozen,” he concluded.

Finally, Beau added a video of his kiddo’s breathing from that morning and urged other parents to be cautious if they see a similar behaviors in their own child. “This was this morning … If you see your child breathing like this, take them to the hospital ASAP !!!”, he wrote in the caption of the clip. Since then, many of Stassi’s fans have taken to the fan re-post of the statement to send their best wishes to Hartford. “Omg noooo! Poor Hartford. Sending all the love and good energy your guys!!!”, one admirer wrote, while another added, “Sending positive thoughts for your sweet girl.”

Stassi, 35, and her hubby got married in May 2022 following their backyard wedding of 2020. The duo tied the knot in a secret ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic but opted to have their official wedding in Italy nearly two years later. They welcomed Hartford in Jan. 2021 and later announced they were expecting their second child on Mar. 1, 2023. “Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already,” the blonde beauty captioned the pregnancy announcement.