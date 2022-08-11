Stassi Schroeder Dyes Hair Darker To ‘Match’ Daughter Hartford, 1: Before & After Photos

Stassi Schroeder, 34, and her daughter Hartford, 1, look like twins! The new mom shared a sweet snapshot of her and her daughter on Instagram on August 9, and revealed she dyed her hair darker to “match my baby.” Stassi shared two separate photos of her darker hairdo, one on her personal profile, and the other on her baby’s account, The Good The Bad The Baby.

On her personal page, Stassi shared a stunning selfie and captioned the post, “It’s giving season 1 stassi… and I’m not mad at it.” Her new hair color is a few shades darker to match sweet Hartford’s natural locks. Stassi also shared a throwback photo on her account to compare her new hair color to that of her in Season 1 of Vanderpump Rules. Can we just say, how time has flown by? We are truly obsessed with Stassi’s babyface in her sweet throwback photo.

Sweet baby Hartford wore a blue floral dress for summer and smiled big for the camera, while she rocked a messy hair look. Stassi’s husband, Beau Clark, 42, also commented on his wife’s sexy selfie and wrote, “Damn. I keep going back and forth and you keep getting more stunning with age! #MILF” So sweet, Beau.

Many of Stassi’s fans also took to the comments section to compliment her on her sexy new look. One fan wrote, “Stassi makes a beautiful mom. She just glows when she’s anywhere neat her baby. Just when I thought she couldn’t possibly do anything more to be anymore beautiful. She’s gorgeous and motherhood makes her PERFECT.”

Stassi also got high compliments from The Real Housewives of New York City, star Dorinda Medley, 57. Dorinda wrote in the comments, “I think I’m going to copy you.” Way to show each other some fellow Bravo love ladies!

The hot mama clearly knows how to shake things up and stay on trend for summer! Stassi’s beautiful hair transformation comes just three months after her second wedding to Beau. The couple got married once again in Italy on May 12. Stassi has been constantly sharing the gorgeous wedding photos on her Instagram since the wedding. She captioned one of the posts, “I don’t think I will ever be able to fully articulate how much this day meant to me. This guy has been my home from day one.” Couple goals!