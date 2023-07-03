Blue Ivy Looks Elegant & Just As Tall As Beyonce In Gorgeous Photo From Jay-Z’s Mom’s Wedding

This mother-and-daughter duo certainly knows fashion! Although Beyonce, 41, and her daughter, Blue Ivy, 11, have been wowing on stage at the Renaissance World Tour shows in recent months, the two were spotted looking stylish while attending the wedding of Jay-Z‘s mother, Gloria Carter, in New York City on Jul. 2 (see PHOTOS HERE). While walking through the Big Apple, the “CUFF IT” hitmaker looked elegant in a soft pink gown complete with a feathered shawl.

Of course, Queen B made sure that her accessories matched her color scheme. Beyonce completed the pretty in pink look with open-toed heels, droplet earrings, and sunglasses. The 41-year-old even added a pink purse complete with a heart fit for the romantic occasion. Meanwhile, Blue looked chic in a silky green gown and purple mini-high heels. The preteen tied her raven-hued tresses back in a low ponytail and accessorized with droplet earrings and a silver necklace.

Both Beyonce and her little one were accompanied by the singer’s mom, Tina Knowles, 69. While making her way to toward Tribeca 360 in Manhattan with her family, Tina twinned with Bey and opted for a blush pink gown. The proud grandmother completed the ensemble with a white shawl and opted for flats for the wedding. Soon after photos of Beyonce and Blue landed on social media, many of the Grammy winner’s fans took to the comments to gush over their looks.

“Beyoncé was so forreal when she said Blue Ivy was gonna be litty and have vintage pieces by the time she hit the city—she looks so adorable,” one admirer tweeted, while another replied, “She’s almost as tall as her mom.” Meanwhile, a third fan couldn’t help but admire the relationship that the 11-year-old and her momma seem to have. “I just love seeing the beautiful relationship between mother and daughter. Blue Ivy and Beyoncé seem to have such a loving relationship, and also it’s very nice to see a parent supporting their child and being present for their child,” they gushed.

This is not the first time that Blue has made headlines this year either, as many have been impressed at her performances during her mom’s world tour. Since her mom kicked off the highly-anticipated concerts, her eldest child has been dancing alongside Bey’s backup dancers and wowing the crowds. Many videos of Blue dancing on stage have since gone viral with the BeyHive praising her for her moves. “I loooove [sic] how each show she got more confident in herself,” one fan tweeted, while another joked, “The THRONE is secured.”

The proud mother-of-three even took to Instagram on May 29 to gush over her daughter’s latest dancing performances. “My beautiful first born I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” Beyonce captioned the carousel of photos and videos of Blue. Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed Blue about four years after they got married in 2008. Later, in 2017, Beyonce’s twins Rumi and Sir were born.