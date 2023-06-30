Nicole Richie & Joel Madden Seen In Rare Photos With Children Harlow, 15, & Sparrow, 13, Who Are So Grown Up

Gangs all here! Nicole Richie, 41, her husband Joel Madden, 44, and their kids Harlow, 15, and Sparrow, 13, went out to dinner in New York City on June 29. The family of four, who are rarely seen in public together, dined at the celebrity hotspot Carbone. Nicole and Joel left the restaurant holding hands as their two kids walked behind them. Nicole wore a brown cardigan with a colorful collar over a black top with a pair of matching pants and navy blue heels. Joel wore a black jacket over a black shirt with dark blue pants and a black hat.

It was a welcome surprise to see Nicole and Joel’s kids out in public with their famous parents. Harlow, who is a carbon-copy of her mom, looked gorgeous in a sheer black top with black pants. Her brother Sparrow wore a white sweatshirt and blue jeans. The siblings walked side-by-side as they followed their mom and dad out of Carbone to head home.

Harlow was born in 2008, two years before her parents got married. Sparrow was born the year after his big sister, and a year before the wedding. Nicole and Joel are typically very private when it comes to their family. They almost never post their kids on social media — though Nicole did make an exception this past Mother’s Day, when she included Harlow in her Instagram tribute to her mother, Brenda Harvey Richie. The Simple Life star shared a photo of herself, Harlow, Brenda, and her younger sister Sofia Richie, 24, Harlow looked identical to the Richie sisters and could’ve been mistaken for their sibling in the photo.

In 2020, HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE intel about Nicole and Joel’s choice to keep their children out of the public eye. “They have tried their best to raise them to be really normal and not in the Hollywood spotlight which is why you don’t see them photographed much at all,” an insider shared. They added that Nicole — whose father is Lionel Richie — is “a really strict mom” to her kids. “She doesn’t let them eat much sugar even for special occasions, processed foods, stuff like that,” the source said. “They’re very normal, well rounded and smart kids and that’s how she wants to keep it. She doesn’t want them to be typical Hollywood kids at all. She wants them growing up differently than she did.”