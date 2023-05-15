Nicole Richie’s Look-Alike Daughter Harlow, 15, Seen In Extremely Rare Photo For Mother’s Day

Nicole Richie, 41, posted a rare photo of her look-alike daughter Harlow Madden, 15, on Mother’s Day. Nicole shared the glimpse of her daughter that she shares with husband Joel Madden, 44, in her May 14 Instagram tribute to her mom, Brenda Harvey Richie. Nicole’s newly-married adopted sister Sofia Richie, 24, was also in the photo, which featured the four women posing together and Nicole wrapping her arms around her mom. Harlow looked like Nicole’s twin in the family photo. She’s grown up so fast!

Nicole wrote out a brief but sweet message to her mom next to the photo of Richie/Madden women. “We all love you. Happy Mother’s Day Queen,” Nicole wrote. The Simple Life star wore a black outfit with gold earrings, while her look-alike daughter rocked a long-sleeved black top with baggy cargo pants. Nicole and Harlow had very similar hairstyles in the photo. Sofia, who recently got married to Elliot Grainge, wore a white turtleneck with black pants.

Harlow was born in 2008, two years before her parents got married. Nicole and Joel also share 13-year-old son Sparrow Madden, who was born the year after his big sister, and a year before the wedding. Nicole and Joel both come from famous families: Nicole’s father is Lionel Richie, while Joel’s twin brother is Benji Madden and they’re both members of the band Good Charlotte. Benji is married to Cameron Diaz, which makes Nicole and Cameron sister-in-laws.

Nicole and Joel rarely show their children on social media, even though they’re both used to life in the spotlight. In 2020, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Nicole and Joel are very private when it comes to their kids. They have tried their best to raise them to be really normal and not in the Hollywood spotlight which is why you don’t see them photographed much at all.”

The insider also revealed that Nicole is “a really strict mom” to her kids. “She doesn’t let them eat much sugar even for special occasions, processed foods, stuff like that,” the source shared. “They’re very normal, well rounded and smart kids and that’s how she wants to keep it. She doesn’t want them to be typical Hollywood kids at all. She wants them growing up differently than she did.”