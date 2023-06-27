Nicole Richie, 41, Rocks Tiny Red Bikini On The Beach In Miami 2 Months After Sister Sofia’s Wedding

Summer is in full swing, and Nicole Richie is here for it! The former Simple Life star, 41, was snapped on the beach in Miami rocking a tiny, maroon red string bikini as she frolicked on the beach on Monday, June 26. In photos you can SEE HERE, the stunning mom of two appeared to have just come out of the water, as her wet hair was slicked back and she wore a chic pair of aviator sunglasses for a Bond girl esthetic. She also appeared to be wearing at least one bracelet as enjoyed the June sun, and her sexy anklet tattoo was visible, though slightly covered with sand, as she walked away from the water.

The sizzling pics come just two months after her beloved sister Sofia married Elliot Grange in a lavish, star-studded celebration in the South of France on April 22. Lionel Richie’s daughters were exceptionally close at the ceremony, with Nicole lovingly straightening her baby sister’s train ahead of the big moment.

Nicole’s beautiful appearance and inner glow don’t come without intention. In a 2020 interview with Byrdie, she shared the “wellness” routine that keeps her looking amazing, even amid the pandemic that was raging at the time.

“It’s become important for me to stretch every day, and to find a moment to be outside,” she told the outlet at the time. “Between the Zooms and Instagram Lives, I’m definitely sitting more. Being active is something I do have to work a little bit harder at these days. I’m don’t have a fitness routine because my life is so all over the place, with the kids in Zoom school. I like taking time for myself to read and connect back to myself.”

She also shared the products she uses to stay healthy and look great. “I like using lavender oil. It keeps me calm,” she added. “I put it on the bottom of my feet. I’m not a huge makeup person, so I lean into skincare products when I’m at home. My vibe is some moisturizer, face oil, and leave-in-conditioner in my hair. I think we all want to feel good, especially in moments like this. So, whatever that is, you should do it. For some people, it’s a red lip. For me, I like my hair to be put together and have my skincare applied.”