Kourtney Kardashian Legally Changes Last Name To Barker 1 Year After Marrying Travis

Kourtney Kardashian is now officially Kourtney Kardashian Barker! Although the reality star has been using her husband’s last name on social media since she married Travis Barker in May 2022, she made the switch official on June 29. Kourtney took to Instagram to show off her new driver’s license photo, along with her legal name “Kourtney Kardashian Barker,” which was written underneath.

The change comes as Kourtney and Travis are expecting their first child together. They announced the news during a Blink-182 show on June 16. As Travis performed, Kourtney held up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m Pregnant.” The sign was reminiscent of a scene from Blink’s “All The Small Things” music video, where a fan held up a similar sign for the drummer. Earlier this week, they confirmed they were having a baby boy.

“Say my name,” Kourtney captioned the photo of her new license. While many fans cheered on Kourtney, there were some haters who criticized her for “refusing” to get rid of the ‘Kardashian’ from her name. So, she expanded on the decision in a separate post on her IG story.

“In case you didn’t know…” she wrote, alongside an explanation from the Internet. The explanation read: “It’s long been tradition of the bride to take her husband’s last name, and traditionally, she drops her middle name and keeps her last (her “maiden name”) as her middle name. Her husband’s last name then becomes her new last name.”

Meanwhile, some other fans commented on the timing of Kourtney’s post, as it happened on the same day a new episode of The Kardashians premiered. On that episode, Kim went to the DMV to update her own driver’s license photo. “Lol, after Kim’s license episode…it’s not a [competition] Kourtney,” one person wrote.

The current Kardashians season has been centered around a feud between Kourtney and Kim, which stemmed from Kim’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana in September 2022. Kourtney was upset that Kim went through with the collaboration, as Kourtney had worked with the designer for her wedding just months earlier. Tension has been brewing all season long, but Kourtney and Kim have yet to hash things out on the show.