Kelsea Ballerini Jumps In Chase Stokes’ Arms As He Surprises Her On Tour: Adorable Video

Busy work schedules have kept Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes apart quite a bit over the last few weeks. However, the Outer Banks star proved that he understood the assignment by flying across the country to surprise his gal for her Heartfirst Tour stop in Seattle on June 24! Kelsea posted a video on Instagram of herself getting off an airplane to find Chase waiting for her on the tarmac. She seemed stunned for a moment before jumping in his arms for 30 full seconds.

After clinging to Chase, she jumped to the ground and they shared a long kiss. Kelsea’s friend captured the whole thing on video and could be heard giggling in the background during the sweet reunion. “I’m touring, he’s filming,” Kelsea wrote on her IG story. “But he still flew from Charleston to Seattle for 24 hours to surprise me and see the show. This man.”

Chase’s actions speak volumes, as Kelsea has been vocal about time spent apart taking a toll on her previous relationship with Morgan Evans. Earlier this year, Kelsea released her EP Rolling Up The Welcome Mat about her divorce from Morgan. On the opening song, “Mountain With A View,” she sings, “Scream I’m just like my parents, and giving up easy, but you never took that, last flight to see me.” Along with the EP release, Kelsea appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, and claimed that Morgan stopped making an effort to spend time together a few years into their marriage.

“[The relationship] was just feeling very lopsided,” Kelsea said. “It was feeling like this relationship wouldn’t be alive if I didn’t do everything. [Him] getting on the plane that I found and booked for [him] wasn’t enough. [I got resentful] when I just simply wasn’t seeing him. If I wasn’t killing myself to figure out how this overlaps and how this works as I’m busy…we wouldn’t exist.” She also admitted that her and Morgan being in different places about wanting kids was a breaking point in the marriage, as well.

Kelseas giddiness over reuniting with Chase continued into the evening of her Seattle concert, as well. While performing the song “Penthouse,” smirked and ran to the side of the stage to share a kiss with Chase, in full view of most of the audience. She then ran back to centerstage and belted out the lyrics, “I kissed someone new last night,” while pointing to Chase.

Kelsea and Chase’s relationship began when she slid into his DMs in December, she revealed during the Call Her Daddy interview. They were first linked publicly, though, when they attended a football game together in early January. The two went on to make their red carpet debut as a couple at the CMT Awards in April.