Morgan Evans: 5 Things To Know About The Country Singer Once Married To Kelsea Ballerini

Morgan Evans is an acclaimed country singer.

He was married to Kelsea Ballerini until their divorce in 2022.

The singer recently appeared in an episode of the ‘Over For You’ docuseries.

Morgan Evans, 38, is unpacking his career and marriage to ex-wife Kelsea Ballerini in his brand-new docuseries Over For You. He admits in the fifth YouTube episode (released Feb. 28) that he “feels pretty good, considering everything,” while admitting he has “a long way to go. But I’m a long way from where I was three weeks ago,” he added.

The singer and the country icon divorced in November of 2022, and she’s been talking a lot about the marriage and the fallout after the split. Morgan, however, pushed back. “If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps,” he wrote in part, in a Feb. 21 Instagram post. “All I ask is if that you’re on my pages, please don’t be mean. Don’t be mean to Kelsea, don’t be mean to each other. Life’s too short.”

As Morgan takes a look back at his career and marriage through the docuseries, here’s everything you need to know about the Australian singer and songwriter.

1. He was married to Kelsea Ballerini for almost 5 years.

Morgan’s ex-wife is none other than Kelsea, who he married in 2017 after dating for one and a half years. They met, appropriately enough, while co-hosting Australia’s Country Music Channel Awards in Morgan’s homeland in March of 2016. He proposed that Christmas, and they were married a year later in Mexico on Dec. 2, 2017. Their romance was profoundly musical, with Morgan inspiring several of the songs on Kelsea’s sophomore album, Unapologetically, which was released in Nov. 2017. They were even dog parents together, sharing a pet named Dibs.

But it wasn’t meant to be, and in August 2022 they announced their split. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that has ultimately come to an end.” They finalized their divorce in November of 2022.

2. He started playing music as a teenager.

Morgan grew up in Australia and performed his first show at the age of 13. In high school, he formed a rock group called Extortion, which won a high school band competition in 2002. The band was renamed to Solver in 2006. Morgan won a music competition in 2007, which allowed him to fly to Nashville and record his first single.

3. He’s released several successful albums & EPs.

Morgan’s debut EP, Big Skies, was released in 2007. He didn’t put out his next two until 2012, though, and they were released just eight months apart. He won the award for New Artist of the Year at the 2013 CMC Awards, and dropped his debut albums, Morgan Evans, in 2014 in Australia. He announced the release of EP The Country and the Coast in September of 2021. And most recently, he dropped a YouTube docuseries in 2023 centered on his marriage to Kelsea.

4. He relocated to Nashville.

After several years of success in Australia, Morgan moved to Nashville for good and signed with Warner Music in 2017. He released “Kiss Somebody” that year, and has been seeing growing success. Morgan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2018 that his album at the time included several “pure love songs” written about his famous ex-wife.

5. He’s toured with names you’ve definitely heard of.

Morgan opened up for Taylor Swift on the Australian leg of her Red tour. He’s set to open up for Chris Young on his Losing Sleep tour later this year, as well.