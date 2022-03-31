Grammy Award for Best Country Song: Winners List From 2000 To Today

Grab your hat, your horse, and your guitar. Here’s a look back at all the artists who have won Best Country Song at the Grammy Awards – from Dolly Parton to Taylor Swift and beyond!

The Grammy Awards continue to be the biggest night in music, honoring all sorts of genres and styles – including country music! Once called “Country and Western,” the genre that has given birth to Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Mickey Guyton, Vince Gill and so many more. The Grammys celebrates country music’s brightest songwriters – those busy music maestros who work hard behind the scenes – with the annual Best Country Song award.

It took the Recording Academy a few years before it started to celebrate the actual composition of the best Country song at its annual awards show. At the first Grammys in 1959, the ceremony awarded Best Country & Western Performance to The Kingston Trio for “Tom Dooley.” The first award for country music craftsmanship came in 1965 at the 7th Annual Grammy Awards. The first Best Country & Western Song was given to Roger Miller’s “Dang Me.” He would win again in 1966 for “King of the Road.” Roger also won the first Grammy for a country album. His Dang Me/Chug-A-Lug won the Best Country & Western Album.

In 1969, the category was changed to Best Country Song. In 1984, it was briefly titled “Best New Country Song” (Mike Reid, winning for Ronnie Milsap’s “Stranger In My House.”) Afterward, it was changed back to Best Country Song.

There have been some noteworthy winners of Best Country Song over the past half-decade. Shel Silverstein, the author and cartoonist best known for The Giving Tree and Where the Sidewalk Ends, won the award in 1970 for Johnny Cash’s “A Boy Named Sue.” Kris Kristofferson won in 1972 for Sammi Smith’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night.” Willie Nelson won in 1981 for “On The Road Again,” and the following year, Dolly Parton claimed the award with “9 to 5.” In 1986, Jimmy Webb’s song for The Highwaymen (“Highwayman”) won the Best Country Song Grammy. Thirty-five years later, The Highwomen’s “Crowded Table” won the award for Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Lori McKenna.

This Year’s Nominees

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards nominees for Best Country Song are a mix of performers and celebrated songwriters.

Marren Morris’s “Better Than We Found It” is up for the award, and the song was written by Marren, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz. Kacey Musgraves’ “Camera Roll” is also nominated, and that song was created by Kacey, Ian Fitchuk, and Daniel Tashian. Chris Stapleton’s “Cold” will look to bring home the gold for Chris, Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, and Derek Mixon.

“Country Again,” by Thomas Rett, scored a Best Country Song for Rett, Zach Crowell, and Ashley Gorley. Mickey Guyton also cored a nomination for “Remember Her Name.” The song’s other writers — Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram, and Parker Welling — are also nominated for the track. Finally, “Fancy Like,” the Walker Hayes song that has been in so many TikToks, is up for the Best Country Song Grammy. If it wins, Walker, Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, and Shane Stevens will all walk away with some new hardware.

All Recent Best Country Song Winners

Here is a rundown of the recent winners and nominees for Best Country Song. The songwriters are listed ahead of the song title, with the song’s performer in parentheses.

2021: Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, “Crowded Table” (The Highwomen)

Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert , “Bluebird” ( Miranda Lamber t)

& , “Bluebird” ( t) Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz , “The Bones” ( Maren Morris )

& , “The Bones” ( ) Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, “More Hearts Than Mine” ( Ingrid Andress )

& “More Hearts Than Mine” ( ) Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett , “Some People Do” ( Old Dominion )

& , “Some People Do” ( )

2020: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, “Bring My Flowers Now” (Tanya Tucker)

Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde , “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” ( Ashley McBryde )

& , “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” ( ) Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna , & Liz Rose , “It All Comes Out in the Wash” ( Miranda Lambert )

, & , “It All Comes Out in the Wash” ( ) Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde , & Bobby Pinson , “Some of It” (Eric Church)

, & , “Some of It” (Eric Church) Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers, & Laura Veltz, “Speechless” (Dan + Shay)

2019: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, “Space Cowboys” (Kacey Musgraves)

Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill , & Jon Nite , “Break Up in the End” ( Cole Swindell )

, & , “Break Up in the End” ( ) Tom Douglas, David Hodges , & Maren Morris , “Dear Hate” ( Maren Morris with Vince Gill )

, & , “Dear Hate” ( with ) Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley , & Ben Hayslip , “I Lived It” ( Blake Shelton )

, & , “I Lived It” ( ) Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds , & Dan Smyers , “Tequila” ( Dan + Shay )

, & , “Tequila” ( ) Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill, & Lori McKenna, “When Someone Stops Loving You” (Little Big Town)

2018: Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, “Broken Halos” (Chris Stapleton)

Taylor Swift , “Better Man” ( Little Big Town )

, “Better Man” ( ) Z ach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally , & Josh Osborne , “Body Like a Back Road” ( Sam Hunt )

, & , “Body Like a Back Road” ( ) Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne , & Mark Wystrach , “Drinkin’ Problem” ( Midland )

, & , “Drinkin’ Problem” ( ) Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, & Jon Randall, “Tin Man” (Miranda Lambert)

2017: Lori McKenna, “Humble and Kind” (Tim McGraw)

Clint Langenberg, Hillary Lindsey, & Steven Lee Olsen , “Blue Ain’t Your Color” ( Keith Urban )

, “Blue Ain’t Your Color” ( ) Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett , & Joe Spargur , “Die a Happy Man” ( Thomas Rhett )

, & , “Die a Happy Man” ( ) Michael James Ryan Busbee , & Maren Morris , “My Church” ( Maren Morris )

, & , “My Church” ( ) Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, & Josh Osborne, “Vice” (Miranda Lambert)

2016: Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, “Girl Crush” (Little Big Town)

Hayes Carll , “Chances Are” ( Lee Ann Womack )

, “Chances Are” ( ) Barry Dean , Luke Laird , & Jonathan Singleton , “Diamond Rings and Old Barstools” ( Tim McGraw )

, , & , “Diamond Rings and Old Barstools” ( ) Brandy Clark & Mark Stephen Jones , “Hold My Hand” ( Brandy Clark )

& , “Hold My Hand” ( ) Chris Stapleton, “Traveller” (Chris Stapleton)

2015: Glen Campbell & Julian Raymond, “I’m Not Gonna Miss You” (Glen Campbell)

Rodney Clawson , Luke Laird , & Shane McAnally , “American Kids” ( Kenny Chesney )

, , & , “American Kids” ( ) Nicolle Galyon , Natalie Hemby , & Miranda Lambert , “Automatic” ( Miranda Lambert )

, , & , “Automatic” ( ) Eric Church & Luke Laird , “Give Me Back My Hometown” ( Eric Church )

& , “Give Me Back My Hometown” ( ) Tom Douglas, Jaren Johnston, & Jeffrey Steele, “Meanwhile Back at Mama’s” (Tim McGraw featuring Faith Hill)

2014: Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, “Merry Go ‘Round” (Kacey Musgraves)

Taylor Swift , “Begin Again” ( Taylor Swift )

, “Begin Again” ( ) Jessi Alexander , Connie Harrington , & Jimmy Yeary , “I Drive Your Truck” ( Lee Brice )

, , & , “I Drive Your Truck” ( ) Brandy Clark , Shane McAnally , & Kacey Musgraves , “Mama’s Broken Heart” ( Miranda Lambert )

, , & , “Mama’s Broken Heart” ( ) Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington, & Deric Ruttan, “Mine Would Be You” (Blake Shelton)

2013: Josh Kear & Chris Tompkins, “Blown Away” (Carrie Underwood)

Philip Coleman & Ronnie Dunn , “Cost of Livin'” ( Ronnie Dunn )

& , “Cost of Livin'” ( ) Will Hoge & Eric Paslay , “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” ( Eli Young Band )

& , “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” ( ) Jay Knowles & Adam Wright , “So You Don’t Have to Love Me Anymore” ( Alan Jackson )

& , “So You Don’t Have to Love Me Anymore” ( ) Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, & Ryan Tyndell, “Springsteen” (Eric Church)

2012: Taylor Swift, “Mean” (Taylor Swift)

Jim Collins & David Lee Murphy , “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not” ( Thompson Square )

& , “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not” ( ) Dave Barnes , “God Gave Me You” ( Blake Shelton )

, “God Gave Me You” ( ) Casey Beathard , Monty Criswell , & Ed Hill , “Just Fishin'” ( Trace Adkins )

, , & , “Just Fishin'” ( ) Vince Gill , Amy Grant , Will Owsley , & Dillan O’Brian , “Threaten Me with Heaven” ( Vince Gill )

, , , & , “Threaten Me with Heaven” ( ) Matraca Berg & Deana Carter, “You and Tequila” (Kenny Chesney featuring Grace Potter)

2011: Dave Haywood, Josh Kear, Charles Kelley & Hillary Scott, “Need You Now” (Lady A)

Casey Beathard , Dean Dillon , & Jessie Jo Dillon , “The Breath You Take” ( George Strait )

, , & , “The Breath You Take” ( ) Zac Brown , “Free” ( Zac Brown Band )

, “Free” ( ) Tom Douglas & Allen Shamblin , “The House That Built Me” ( Miranda Lambert )

& , “The House That Built Me” ( ) Rivers Rutherford , Annie Tate , & Sam Tate , “I’d Love to Be Your Last” ( Gretchen Wilson )

, , & , “I’d Love to Be Your Last” ( ) Kimberly Perry, “If I Die Young” (The Band Perry)

2010: Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, “White Horse” (Taylor Swift)

Casey Beathard & Tim James for “All I Ask For Anymore” ( Trace Adkins )

& for “All I Ask For Anymore” ( ) Jamey Johnson & James T. Slater for “High Cost of Living” ( Jamey Johnson )

& for “High Cost of Living” ( ) Tom Douglas , Dave Haywood , Charles Kelley , & Hillary Scott for “I Run to You” ( Lady Antebellum )

, , , & for “I Run to You” ( ) Bobby Braddock & Troy Jones for “People Are Crazy” (Billy Currington)

2009: Jennifer Nettles, “Stay” (Sugarland)

Ashley Gorley & Bob Regan for “Dig Two Graves” ( Randy Travis )

& for “Dig Two Graves” ( ) Rodney Clawson , Monty Criswell , & Wade Kirby for “I Saw God Today” ( George Strait )

, , & for “I Saw God Today” ( ) Jamey Johnson , Lee Thomas Miller , & James Ott o for “In Color” ( Jamey Johnson )

, , & o for “In Color” ( ) Ashley Gorley & Lee Thomas Miller for “You’re Gonna Miss This” (Trace Adkins)

2008: Chris Tompkins & Josh Kear, “Before He Cheats” (Carrie Underwood)

Bill Anderson , Buddy Cannon , & Jamey Johnson for “Give It Away” ( George Strait )

, , & for “Give It Away” ( ) Tony Lane & David Lee for “I Need You” ( Tim McGraw featuring Faith Hill )

& for “I Need You” ( featuring ) Tim McGraw , Brad Warren & Brett Warren for “If You’re Reading This” ( Tim McGraw )

, & for “If You’re Reading This” ( ) Brett Beavers, Dierks Bentley, & Steve Bogard for “Long Trip Alone” (Dierks Bentley)

2007: Hillary Lindsey, Bret James & Gordie Sampson, “Jesus, Take The Wheel” (Carrie Underwood)

Brett Beavers , Dierks Bentley , & Steve Bogard for “Every Mile a Memory” ( Dierks Bentley )

, , & for “Every Mile a Memory” ( ) Matraca Berg & Jim Collins for “I Don’t Feel Like Loving You Today” ( Gretchen Wilson )

& for “I Don’t Feel Like Loving You Today” ( ) Melanie Castleman & Robert Lee Castleman for “Like Red on a Rose” ( Alan Jackson )

& for “Like Red on a Rose” ( ) Steve Robson & Jeffrey Steele for “What Hurts the Most” (Rascal Flatts)

2006: Bobby Boyd, Jeff Hanna & Marcus Hummon, “Bless The Broken Road” (Rascal Flatts)

Brad Paisley , “Alcohol” ( Brad Paisley )

, “Alcohol” ( ) Vicky McGehee , John Rich , & Gretchen Wilson , “All Jacked Up” ( Gretchen Wilson)

, , & , “All Jacked Up” ( Keb Mo ‘, Martie Maguire , Natalie Maines & Emily Robison , “I Hope” ( Dixie Chicks )

‘, , & , “I Hope” ( ) Odie Blackmon, “I May Hate Myself in the Morning” (Lee Ann Womack)

2005: Tim Nochols & Craig Wiseman, “Live Like You Were Dying” (Tim McGraw)

Rodney Crowell & Vince Gill, “It’s Hard to Kiss The Lips at Night That Chew Your Ass Out All Day Long” ( Notorious Cherry Bombs)

& “It’s Hard to Kiss The Lips at Night That Chew Your Ass Out All Day Long” ( Loretta Lynn, “Miss Being Mrs.” ( Loretta Lynn )

“Miss Being Mrs.” ( ) Loretta Lynn & Allen Shamblin, “Portland Oregon” ( Loretta Lynn & Jack White )

& “Portland Oregon” ( ) John Rich & Gretchen Wilson, “Redneck Woman” (Gretchen Wilson)

2004: Jim “Moose” Brown & Don Rollins, “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” (Alan Jackson & Jimmy Buffett)

Scotty Emerick & Toby Keith, “Beer for My Horses” ( Willie Nelson & Toby Keith )

& “Beer for My Horses” ( ) Brad Paisley, “Celebrity” ( Brad Paisley )

“Celebrity” ( ) Robert John “Mutt” Lange & Shania Twain, “Forever And For Always” ( Shania Twain )

& “Forever And For Always” ( ) Pat Green, David Neuhauser, & Justin Pollard, “Wave on Wave” (Pat Green)

2003: Alan Jackson, “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)” (Alan Jackson)

Kelley Lovelace & Lee Thomas Miller for “The Impossible” ( Joe Nichols)

& Lee Thomas Miller for “The Impossible” ( Darrell Scott, “Long Time Gone” ( Dixie Chicks )

“Long Time Gone” ( ) Matt Serletic & Bernie Taupin , “Mendocino County Line” ( Willie Nelson & Lee Ann Womack )

& , “Mendocino County Line” ( ) Radney Foster & Pat Green, “Three Days” (Pat Green)

2002: Robert Lee Castleman, “The Lucky One” (Alison Krauss & Union Station)

Gary Baker , Richie McDonald , & Frank Myer s, “I’m Already There” ( Lonestar )

, , & s, “I’m Already There” ( ) Steven Dale Jones & Bobby Tomberlin, “One More Day” ( Diamond Rio )

& “One More Day” ( ) Lisa Drew, Jamie O’Neal, & Shaye Smith , “There Is No Arizona” ( Jamie O’Neal )

& , “There Is No Arizona” ( ) Roxie Dean, Jamie O’Neal, & Sonny Tillis, “When I Think About Angels” (Jamie O’Neal)

2001: Mark D. Sanders & Tia Sillers, “I Hope You Dance” (Lee Ann Womack)

Stephanie Bentley & Holly Lamar , “Breathe” ( Faith Hill )

& , “Breathe” ( ) Vince Gill, “Feels Like Love” ( Vince Gill )

“Feels Like Love” ( ) Don Cook & David Malloy , “One Voice” ( Billy Gilman )

& , “One Voice” ( ) Michael Dulaney & Keith Follese, “The Way You Love Me” (Faith Hill)

2000: Robert John “Mutt” Lange & Shania Twain, “Come On Over” (Shania Twain)