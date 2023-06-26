Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra & Their 3 Daughters Reunite With Carly, 14: Sweet Family Photo

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra had a family get-together with all four of their daughters, including 14-year-old Carly. The Teen Mom star and her husband took their daughters Novalee Reign, 8, Vaeda Luma, 4, and Rya Rose, 19 months, to see Carly, who lives with her adopted parents. Catelynn, 31, shared a photo of the family of six all together on her Instagram June 25, and in her caption she gushed over the emotional reunion with Carly.

“Had an amazing visit with our girl she’s funny, kind, SMART, goofy and STUNNING,” Catelynn wrote in her caption. Adoption is hard and saying goodbye time and time again is soooo hard!!!!” the reality star also said. “But seeing all of our girls together, getting to know Carly deeper and deeper each time and being with all four of our daughters is truly such a blessing!!!!” The black-and-white photo featured Catelynn, Tyler, 31, and their four daughters holding hands as they walked together.

Tyler commented on his wife’s post and gushed over Carly, calling her “smart”, “kind,” and “goofy.” He also said that Carly’s adopted parents Brandon and Theresa “have done such an amazing job raising her.” Tyler also said, “It’s pure magic watching her play with her sisters because all you hear are echoing laughs & all you see are tons of hugs! They have an unmistakable connection that’s bonded between forces that are far greater than just shared dna…it’s literally pure transcendental magic.”

Catelynn gave birth to Carly in 2009 when she was featured on 16 And Pregnant. But Catelynn and Tyler couldn’t financially support Carly so they put her up for adoption. Carly’s been raised by her loving adopted parents Brandon and Theresa, but Catelynn and Tyler still maintain a relationship with their first-born, and they visit her as much as possible.

Catelynn and Tyler didn’t see Carly for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple happily reunited with their daughter on an episode of Teen Mom OG in late 2021. “People will be able to witness what our reaction was from the first day to the last day, from leaving and even just like the start of the visit and things like that, which I think is definitely important,” Catelynn said in an interview with E! News before the episode aired.

During a Nov. 2022 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Catelynn and Tyler finally told their second daughter Nova why they placed Carly up for adoption. Tyler explained to Nova it happened because they mated like animals do. The whole discussion made Catelynn and Tyler get upset again over their decision to give up Carly for adoption.