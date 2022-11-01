‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Catelynn & Tyler’s Daughter Nova Demands Answers About Carly’s Adoption

Catelynn Lowell was in shock when she was forced to explain to daughter Nova why she and Tyler Baltierra placed their eldest daughter, Carly, for adoption. It all went down during the Nov. 1 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, when Nova left school crying because she missed Carly. She didn’t understand why Cate and Tyler gave Carly to another family, but when they told Nova that they got pregnant at 16, she was blown away. Nova said no one should even think about having babies until they’re 40. She then started blaming God for sending Cate and Tyler a kid so early, but Tyler gently explained to Nova that it happened because he and Catelynn mated like animals do.

And while that helped clear up some of Nova’s confusion, it didn’t stop her from missing Carly, so Tyler and Catelynn reached out to Carly’s parents in hopes of setting up a reunion in the summer. But unfortunately for them, Brandon and Teresa Davis said they were too busy to meet and a reunion would have to wait until 2023, when Carly will be 14. The whole situation brought up a lot of old feelings, and each time they’re denied a visit with Carly, Cate and Tyler become more upset over the decision they made to place Carly for adoption all those years ago.

When Nova asks about Carly, Cate & Ty open open up to her about how it all went down. 🥹❤️ All-new #TeenMom tonight at 8/7c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/Fc2fyEqQbb — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 1, 2022

Later, Maci Bookout was forced to have her own tough conversation with her kids, but hers was about gun violence, following the school shootings in Uvalde, Texas. Maci basically looked into joining a group and learning how to talk to kids about gun violence. Then, she and Taylor McKinney sat down with their kids and did just that.

And Leah Messer, for the first time in her life, said she’s ready to “plan” a pregnancy. She and Jaylan Mobley took their families on a joint vacation, and after she saw how good he was with her kids and her other family members, she decided she wants to have a kid with him. This was, of course, before they got engaged, and before they broke up. Poor Leah has no idea what’s in store for her.

On tomorrow's new #TeenMom, Ashley is taking the next step towards nursing school and that means MOVING! 🚚💗 Tune in tomorrow at 8/7c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/O2f2hfO1in — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 31, 2022

Finally Cheyenne Floyd and Ashley Jones dealt with moving issues. Cheyenne’s new house was delayed so she needed ex Cory Wharton’s help with Ryder. He, of course, happily obliged. And Ashley moved to Nevada with Bar Smith and their daughter, Holly only for her to realize she’s not a huge fan of living in a small apartment away from their support system.

