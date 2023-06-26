Ariana Madix Gets Wild At Her 38th Birthday Party With New Man & ‘Pump Rule’ Co-Stars: Photos

Ariana Madix kicked off her 38th birthday bash with champagne flowing and drinks poured! The Vanderpump Rules star was seen celebrating her special day at a club on Saturday, June 24. She reposted a few videos captured by friends and some of her close pals, including her VPR co-stars Scheana Shay and her husband Brock Davies, were seen at the party.

In some of the videos, Ariana was seen drinking from champagne bottles, dancing with pals, and enjoying some drinks. She looked like she had a blast, as she danced in a black crop top with long sleeves. Some of the other folks in attendance included Pump Rules alum Dayna Kathan and The Challenge star Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. Ariana’s reported new boyfriend Daniel Wai, who is also a personal trainer, was also seen in some of the videos and shots from the home party the following day.

After the club night, Ariana shared more photos and videos from a birthday party that she hosted at her home, with friends joining her for a home-cooked meal. Daniel seemed to be preparing some food in some of the photos on Ariana’s Instagram Story. A friend also posted a shot of her cuddling up to him, as she hugged him from behind while he did some work in the kitchen.

The party comes after a tumultuous year for Ariana, after her split from Tom Sandoval, 39, after nine years together. The couple’s relationship came to an end after it was revealed that Tom was having an affair with Ariana’s friend Raquel Leviss, 28. The former pair’s split ignited tons of media coverage and public interest and was dubbed “Scandoval.”

The third part of the scandalous season 10 reunion aired at the beginning of June, and Ariana opened up about issues that she and Tom had been having in their relationship before the affair was exposed in an interview with Glamour. “I feel like I’m someone who craves intimacy outside of just penetrative sex, and that was something that I was deprived of for so long,” she told the outlet. “I was like I cannot keep nagging this man to want to come home and spend time with me.”

After the split, it was reported that Ariana was dating Daniel after they met at a wedding in March. The following month, the pair went to Coachella together, and they were seen locking lips at the music festival.