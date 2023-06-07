Brittany Cartwright Says Ariana Madix Is Much ‘Happier’ & ‘In A Better Place’ 3 Months After Split (Exclusive)

Brittany Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, exited Vanderpump Rules after filming wrapped on season 8, but they’re still friends with a lot of their former co-stars, so they’ve been sharing their opinions about Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss ever since the news broke in early March. Obviously, the season 10 reunion wraps up with the third and final part later this evening, June 7, and based on the previews we’ve seen, it looks like it’s going to be a real tearjerker. But two months have passed since Ariana Madix faced off against her ex and ex-BFF, and Brittany tells us she’s now much “happier” without them in her life.

Brittany appeared on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast to promote her partnership with Cupshe’s BeMe: The Cupshe Birthday Collection, and during our EXCLUSIVE chat, we asked her Jax’s reaction to the “Miami Girl” reveal, their possible return to the show, and how Ariana’s doing following her split from Sandoval.

While she and Jax were happy to see the “Miami Girl” stuff finally confirmed on the show during the finale, it doesn’t feel good knowing all of this happening “at Ariana’s expense”. Brittany said Ariana was “already going through so much already”, so it’s not like they wanted to celebrate the fact that Jax, who swore Tom cheated on Ariana by hooking up with a girl in Miami many years ago, was finally vindicated.

Brittany further said she was “nervous” ahead of watching the reunion because the drama involves her “friends”, but she was also comforted by the fact that Ariana is now “in such a better place” and seems “so happy” nearly three months after her split from Tom. “That makes me happy,” Brittany told us.

The third and final part of the reunion, which airs later this evening, is supposed to reveal a big “twist” that no one in the cast is aware of yet. Executive producer Alex Baskin said the big reveal will leave viewers’ “heads spinning”. Because of that, he thinks the cast will need a bit of a breather before they all return for season 11. Let’s just hope whatever it is, it doesn’t knock Ariana out of her happy place.

The third and final part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs this evening, on June 7, at 9pm on Bravo.