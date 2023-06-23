Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 5, Reenact ‘White Lotus’ Scene For Super Cute New TikTok Video

Give Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi, 5, an Emmy! While the mother-and-daughter duo hung out on Jun. 23, they took some time to reenact a hilarious scene from Season 1 of The White Lotus via TikTok. The Kylie Cosmetics founder used the skit and caption to highlight the lack of “privacy” she has now due to her little one’s age. “What are you doing?”, Stormi asked Kylie, to which she replied, “Texting.” When asked who she was texting, the 25-year-old explained she was texting her “sister,” however, her mini-me wasn’t having it.

@kyliejenner when ur kid gets to that age and you no longer have any privacy 😅😅😅😅 #momlife ♬ original sound – HBO

“Is there a problem?”, Kylie said, channeling Brittany O’Grady‘s character, Paula. “I don’t know… is there?”, the five-year-old asked putting on her best portrayal of Sydney Sweeney‘s character, Olivia. In the caption, Kylie made it clear the video was all fun and games. “when ur kid gets to that age and you no longer have any privacy #momlife,” she captioned the post, along with laughing emojis. Soon after the makeup maven shared the video with her 53 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react to seeing Stormi’s acting skills.

“why is stormi so good at this,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “She is so beautiful, wow ! She killed this voiceover.” Others also couldn’t help but note that the toddler was great at portraying the role. “she’s literally an actress,” a third quipped, while a fourth added, “Ok give her an Oscar.” In a separate comment, a fan warned Kylie that the lack of privacy could get worse once her daughter learns to read. “Just wait until they start reading,” they joked, to which the mother-of-two replied, “omg.”

The proud momma shares both of her kids, including son, Aire, 1, with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott, 32. The pair dated on-and-off for over five years until their most recent split in Dec. 2022. Most recently, the brunette beauty has been linked to Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet, 27, who she was spotted with in early Apr. 2023. Despite their budding romance, Kylie and the 27-year-old are reportedly “keeping things casual,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on Apr. 17.

Aside from spending time with her daughter and her romantic life, The Kardashians star recently wowed her fans with a series of sexy bikini photos on Jun. 20, via Twitter. “juicy lips all summer @kyliejenner wearing our new tinted butter balm in shade PINK ME UP AT 8,” her cosmetics brand’s Twitter wrote in the caption of the post earlier this week. Kylie rocked a chic orange bikini top complete with crisscross straps on the front and a glossy lip. Of course, soon after the photos were posted, many of the starlet’s fans swooned over her latest look. “She is hot & so beautiful,” one admirer penned, while another wrote, “She’s so fireee [sic].”