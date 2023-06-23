Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 5, Reenact ‘White Lotus’ Scene For Super Cute New TikTok Video

Days after rocking an orange bikini, Kylie Jenner was a doting mom & took to TikTok on Jun. 23 to recreate a scene from 'The White Lotus' with her daughter, Stormi.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
June 23, 2023 7:37PM EDT
kylie jenner stormi white lotus video
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Looks like Khloe Kardashian is still supporting Kanye's Adidas merch as we spot her taking her daughter True Thompson to a karate class wearing a black pair of Yeezy slides. Khloe is also on auntie duty taking care of her nieces Chicago West and Dream Kardashian. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Kim Kardashian and Saint West at the Los Angeles Lakers VS Memphis Grizzlies game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kris Jenner,Kim Kardashian,Saint West Ref: SPL5539971 240423 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* Indio, CA - Family time at Coachella! Kourtney Kardashian and her adorable kids spotted in the crowd, excitedly waiting to watch husband Travis Barker take the stage. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Mega

Give Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi, 5, an Emmy! While the mother-and-daughter duo hung out on Jun. 23, they took some time to reenact a hilarious scene from Season 1 of The White Lotus via TikTok. The Kylie Cosmetics founder used the skit and caption to highlight the lack of “privacy” she has now due to her little one’s age. “What are you doing?”, Stormi asked Kylie, to which she replied, “Texting.” When asked who she was texting, the 25-year-old explained she was texting her “sister,” however, her mini-me wasn’t having it.

@kyliejenner

when ur kid gets to that age and you no longer have any privacy 😅😅😅😅 #momlife

♬ original sound – HBO

“Is there a problem?”, Kylie said, channeling Brittany O’Grady‘s character, Paula. “I don’t know… is there?”, the five-year-old asked putting on her best portrayal of Sydney Sweeney‘s character, Olivia. In the caption, Kylie made it clear the video was all fun and games. “when ur kid gets to that age and you no longer have any privacy #momlife,” she captioned the post, along with laughing emojis. Soon after the makeup maven shared the video with her 53 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react to seeing Stormi’s acting skills.

“why is stormi so good at this,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “She is so beautiful, wow ! She killed this voiceover.” Others also couldn’t help but note that the toddler was great at portraying the role. “she’s literally an actress,” a third quipped, while a fourth added, “Ok give her an Oscar.” In a separate comment, a fan warned Kylie that the lack of privacy could get worse once her daughter learns to read. “Just wait until they start reading,” they joked, to which the mother-of-two replied, “omg.”

kylie and stormi white lotus video
Kylie Jenner & her daughter, Stormi, in NYC in May 2023. (Mega)

The proud momma shares both of her kids, including son, Aire, 1, with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott, 32. The pair dated on-and-off for over five years until their most recent split in Dec. 2022. Most recently, the brunette beauty has been linked to Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet, 27, who she was spotted with in early Apr. 2023. Despite their budding romance, Kylie and the 27-year-old are reportedly “keeping things casual,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on Apr. 17.

Aside from spending time with her daughter and her romantic life, The Kardashians star recently wowed her fans with a series of sexy bikini photos on Jun. 20, via Twitter. “juicy lips all summer @kyliejenner wearing our new tinted butter balm in shade PINK ME UP AT 8,” her cosmetics brand’s Twitter wrote in the caption of the post earlier this week. Kylie rocked a chic orange bikini top complete with crisscross straps on the front and a glossy lip. Of course, soon after the photos were posted, many of the starlet’s fans swooned over her latest look. “She is hot & so beautiful,” one admirer penned, while another wrote, “She’s so fireee [sic].”

More From Our Partners

ad