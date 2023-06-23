Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Christine Reveals Lavish Spending: $830K On Gifts, $22K On Spas & More

View gallery

Christine Baumgartner, 49, and Kevin Costner, 68, appear to have some high-end spending habits, including $830,000 on gifts and $22,000 on spa visits. That’s according to a new filing obtained by The Daily Mail for a Friday, June 23 report on the increasingly volatile split. “As set forth above, the amount needed to maintain the children’s current lifestyle is $332,264 per month, which is 60 percent of what our family spent,” she wrote in the documents, which were filed in her efforts to obtain $248,000 per month in their messy divorce.

She broke down their jaw dropping lifestyle, adding that during the marriage the couple and their three children “traveled the world in private planes, stayed in luxurious hotels and private homes.” They also reportedly dished out over $830,000 on gifts, nearly $22,000 on spa visits, $542,000 on gardeners, and over $25,000 on boat expenses during the year 2022.

Excluding taxes, the documents claim the Yellowstone star earned just short of 20 million ($19,517,064) last year, and the family spent $6,645,285 on various expenses. He appears to have paid out over three and a half million in taxes for 2022, as well. Christine also admitted in the docs that she understands ” that guideline child support based on Kevin’s income in 2022 would be $152,681 per month.”

The former couple, who married in Aspen, Colorado in 2004, share children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, Grace, 13. Kevin also has four adult children from previous relationships. The divorce has escalated since Christine dropped a bombshell by filing for divorce from the Oscar winner in early May after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Kevin’s rep responded directly to HollywoodLife with a statement on May 2. “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” he told HL. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

The divorce became messy quickly, with Kevin claiming that Christine was refusing to move out of their sprawling mansion, despite a prenuptial agreement stating she’d have to move out within 30 days of the filing date. For her part, Christine accused Kevin of telling their children about the sensitive matter over a casual Zoom call. Still Kevin reportedly wanted his longtime wife back in the days following the split. “He obviously doesn’t want the divorce, and he would take her back,” an insider reportedly told Page Six for a May 9 report.