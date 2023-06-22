Kesha & Dr. Luke Agree To Settle Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: ‘Only God Knows What Happened’

Kesha and Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald have agreed to resolve their legal battle nearly nine years after the 36-year-old pop singer sued Luke, 49, for sexual abuse. The record producer sued Kesha for defamation the same year, and they were scheduled to begin a trial in July. They announced their deal via matching Instagram statements (seen below) they both released on Thursday, June 22.

“Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened,” Kesha began in her statement. “I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Luke denied any wrongdoing and also expressed his gratitude that he can move on from the nearly decade-long battle. “While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened,” he wrote. “I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone.”

“For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years,” he continued. “It is Time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

This is a developing story…