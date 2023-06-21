Kim Kardashian Reveals She Has A New Celebrity Crush As She Admits To Loving ‘Makeup Sex’: Watch

Totally smitten! Kim Kardashian, 42, appeared on the Jun. 21 episode of Hailey Bieber‘s YouTube series, Who’s In My Bathroom? and spilled some tea about her love life. While the two ladies were playing a game of “Truth or Shot,” Hailey was quick to ask the SKIMS founder if she prefers “angry” sex or “makeup” sex. “Makeup sex isn’t that like the best ’cause it’s like you missed each other and you’re passionate and you know you’re making up!”, the mother-of-four quipped.

Things got even spicier towards the end of the interview when the 26-year-old asked Kim if she has a current celebrity crush. “I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true,” The Kardashians star gushed. She also confirmed that her crush does not know about Kim’s feelings. Hailey then encouraged Kim to shoot her “shot,” however, the 42-year-old denied the request. “I’m more into privacy these days,” she explained. “So she has a crush she just doesn’t want to say. That’s cute for you,” the Rhode founder joked.

The billionaire also took her turn asking Justin Bieber‘s wife some “spicy” questions and got Hailey to admit what is her biggest turn on. “I think kissing!”, she quipped. “I like a make out.” Kim agreed and admitted she also “loves” a make out session. Later, Hailey admitted that she is a member of the “mile high club,” hinting that she’s had sex while in an airplane. “Yes,” the brunette beauty confirmed, to which Kim added, “Samezies.”

The TV personality was slightly shocked that Hailey didn’t ask her that same question, to which Hailey said she felt she didn’t need to since Kim owns a private plane. “I was gonna say, I don’t even need to ask you that,” Hailey joked. “You own a plane!” Kanye West‘s ex-wife then told Hailey that she thought she was calling her a “w****” and not that she skipped the question because she has a plane. Finally, when Hailey admitted that no one has slid into her DMs even prior to her marriage with Justin, Kim said that she could not relate. “A lot of people slide into my DMs,” Kim said. “I’m not going to lie, a lot of inappropriate people.”

Kim and Hailey’s hilarious interview notably comes one day after the SKKN founder attended the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris on Jun. 20. While at the event, she shared a video of herself singing along to her ex and Jay-Z’s hit song “Ni**** in Paris.” Kim rocked a checkered army-print two-piece ensemble to the event and paired the look with a matching belt bag. A few of the other A-listers at the event included songstress Rihanna and her man, A$AP Rocky, along with Beyonce, Pharrell Williams, Euphoria‘s Zendaya, and many more.