Kelly Osbourne Slams Prince Harry For His ‘Whining’ & ‘Complaining’ In Shocking Podcast Rant

Kelly Osbourne said in her expletive-filled rant on a podcast that Prince Harry should stop 'complaining' that his life is 'so hard'.

June 20, 2023 9:12AM EDT
Prince Harry
Kelly Osbourne went OFF about Prince Harry, and called him out for always “whining” and “complaining”, when she appeared on the I’ve Had It podcast. During the episode, which was released June 20, Kelly, 38, gave her honest opinion about the Duke of Sussex, 38, and his struggles that he’s openly discussed. “I think Harry is a f****** tw**. I do,” Kelly said, which made the hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan crack up. And that was only the beginning of Kelly’s wild rant!

“He’s a whining, winging, complaining, woe is me, I’m the only one that’s ever had mental problems. My life was so hard,” Kelly said about Meghan Markle‘s husband. “Everybody’s f****** life is hard. You were the prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f****** Nazi and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope?” The British TV star concluded her rant by telling Harry to “suck it.”

Kelly’s comments about Harry have gone viral on the internet, and some fans applauded Kelly for her rant, while others have criticized Kelly for being so harsh about Harry considering what he’s gone through. The dad of two has struggled with his mental health and has been open about how losing his mother Princess Diana at such a young age affected him.

Kelly actually isn’t the first member of her family to go after Harry. Her mom Sharon Osbourne was infamously let go from The Talk in 2021 for defending her friend Piers Morgan who made racially-charged comments about Harry’s wife. After her exit from the talk show, Sharon appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher and called Harry “the poster boy” for “white privilege.” She went on to say, “So you know, he sits there and says ‘daddy cut him off and he’s not on the wages anymore,’ and he was boohooing about it. You can’t feel empathy for that because you’re a healthy, bright, educated young man. You can do whatever you want to do. Your life is your own.”

As fans know, Harry and Meghan currently live in California with their two children, and have openly discussed their negative experience with the royal family. They first spoke out against the family in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. They then went on to release a docu-series in Dec. 2022, which went more in-depth in explaining their struggles with life under the monarchy. Harry further shared his life story in a tell-all memoirSPARE, released in Jan. 2023.

