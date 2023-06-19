Al Pacino’s GF Noor Alfallah Enjoys Mom’s Day Out With Her Own Mother After Giving Birth: Photos

Noor Alfallah was seen out for a walk with her mom Alana through Los Angeles on Monday, June 19. Noor, 29, and her mom kept things casual as they took a stroll, just days after it was revealed that she’d given birth to her first child, a baby boy, who she had with her boyfriend Al Pacino, 83.

The mother-daughter duo both rocked black outfits while on their walk. Noor sported a pair of leggings, a black jacket, and sneakers. She also accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and seemed to be holding the case for them as she walked. Her mom rocked a black tank top and sweatpants, as well as a black jacket sweater and her own pair of shades.

The walk with her mom came four days after it was revealed that Noor gave birth to her son Roman Pacino on June 15, after Noor’s pregnancy was revealed in late May. She reportedly had her baby boy in early June. Al’s representative confirmed that the couple had welcomed their first child together in a statement to DailyMail. “I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino,” the rep said. After the couple welcomed their son, photos of them were taken as they left a date at the Sunset Tower Hotel. The pair got into Noor’s Land Rover and a car seat for a baby was seen in the back.

Roman is the youngest of Al’s four kids. He shares his eldest daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex Jan Tarrant. He also has twins Anton James and Olivia, both 22, with actress Beverly D’Angelo. After it was revealed that Noor was pregnant, Al gushed about how excited he was to become a dad again in a video from DailyMail. “It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time,” he said.