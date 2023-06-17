Meghan Markle Is Makeup Free In 1st Photos A Day Before King Charles’ Trooping The Colour

Meghan Markle was spotted on a walk by herself outside her California home a day before King Charles’ very first Trooping of the Colours, which took place on June 17 in London. The Duchess of Sussex appeared to be in an intense conversation on the phone, as seen in photos here. Rocking a striped sweater, black skinny jeans and matching ballet flats, Meghan kept it casual for her solo outing.

Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, were not seen with her on the walk, and the foursome did not make it to the annual tradition at Buckingham Palace the next day, where the royal family and fans marked the monarch’s birthday. The Sussexxes reportedly were not invited, which comes as tensions between royal family members still run amok. HollywoodLife has reached out to Harry and Meghan’s rep for comment.

Meanwhile, other members of the royal family, such as Meghan’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, were front and center at the Trooping of the Colour. Following her exquisite ensemble at the Coronation, where she led the royal family in fashion statements, the Princess of Wales was a breath of fresh air at the annual event, as she stunned in an emerald green dress by Andrew Gn and matching hat by Philip Treacy.

The mother of three — who was flanked by her darling tots Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a horse-drawn carriage — completed the look with sapphire and diamond earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana, according to People.

Kate and kids made sure their fashion was on point, as the event held historical significance. King Charles celebrated the June parade by bringing back a special tradition that hasn’t been seen in more than 30 years: arriving on horseback! “Marking the first time that the reigning Monarch has ridden at Trooping the Colour since 1986, when Queen Elizabeth II last rode, The King will join His Majesty’s Birthday Parade on horseback,” Buckingham Palace shared in a statement.

The presentation of the military’s regimental flags, called “colours,” was first performed during the reign of King Charles II, who ruled from 1660 to 1685, according to the British Army. The hoopla was then linked to a monarch’s birthday during the reign of King George II in 1748, who deemed his November birthday too cold for a soiree, per the Royal Museums of Greenwich. Although King Charles official birthday is Nov. 14, he continues the tradition of marking the big day during warmer weather months.