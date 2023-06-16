Priscilla Presley, 78, Reunites With All Of Lisa Marie’s Daughters In ‘Happy’ Graduation Photo

Priscilla Presley proved all is well in the her household as she shared a family snap with granddaughters, Riley Keough, and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood. After approving of Riley becoming the sole heir to the Presley estate, the 78-year-old ex of Elvis Presley took to her Instagram on June 16 to post a photo of the four ladies at the twins’ middle school graduation. “Happy Graduation girls! You’re now in high school!!! ❤️❤️,” Priscilla captioned the adorable snap.

In it, Priscilla rocks a graphic top as she stands next to Riley, who kept it casual with a big straw hat and blue oxford. Next to Riley was Finley, who is looking more and more like her famous late mother, Lisa Marie Presley. And pulling up the rear was Harper, looking cute as a button in a black top.

In a declaration she reportedly filed Wednesday in Los Angeles, Priscilla confirmed that Elvis and Lisa Marie would approve of the final settlement, which has Riley, 34, becoming the sole trustee of the entire Presley estate. “My daughter’s passing was both devastating and heartbreaking. We have learned that the fans realize that we are ‘Just a Family,’” she wrote. “Elvis would be proud and his and Lisa’s wishes are what are most important to all of us. My granddaughter, through her counsel, along with my team worked diligently and tirelessly to resolve all misunderstandings as a family.”

After her daughter Lisa Marie had died at the age of 54 from cardiac arrest in January, Priscilla challenged Lisa Marie’s will, which stated that her trust — comprised of the Graceland property and 15 percent ownership of Elvis’ estate — would be left to her three daughters, Riley and twins Harper and Finley, 14, as Lisa Marie’s only son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020. However, even before the settlement, Priscilla had shot down the gossip of a feud between family members. “That’s a bunch of BS,” she said of the alleged beef. She also said “yes” when asked if she and Riley were on “good terms.”

It appears the Presley family has certainly grown closer since the tragic and unexpected passing of Lisa Marie. Her death occurred just two days after she appeared at the Golden Globe Awards in January, where she was on hand with Priscilla to support Austin Butler, who starred in the Elvis biopic. Lisa Marie was found unconscious at her Los Angeles area home by ex-husband Danny Keough, Riley’s father, who called 911. After experiencing a second heart attack, Lisa sadly passed away at a medical facility. Lisa Marie shared the twins with her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood.