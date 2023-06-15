Gabrielle Union, 50, Rocks Tiny White Bikini In Sexy Photos From The Beach In Miami

Summer is in full swing and the stars are taking to the beach! Actress Gabrielle Union, 50, made a splash in Miami on Jun. 15 and rocked a sizzling hot white two-piece swimsuit. The brunette bombshell’s bikini top featured an off-shoulder design and a revealing cut-out on the front, while her bottoms put on a cheeky display. Gabrielle wore her long tresses in an on-trend high ponytail and completed her look with brown sunglasses.

The Bring It On star’s latest bikini look comes just two weeks after she took to Instagram to share a video of her using several of her Flawless By Gabrielle Union products. “Braids are out,” Gabrielle said in the video of her natural hair. “That’s how much you can tell it grew because you can see all the grays. Welcome to old age, kids.” Of course, the starlet made sure to list the products she used to achieve her look which included, her 5 Butter Miracle Masque, 5 Butter Leave-In Conditioner, and the Scalp Soothing Tonic.

Prior to that, the proud momma bear made headlines after she told the Black Millionaires podcast on May 15, that she and her husband, Dwyane Wade, 41, split their bills equally. “In this household, we split everything fifty-fifty,” she explained. “But in the other households that each of us have to support, there’s always this like, gorilla on your back, that’s like, ‘You better work, b****, you better work. Oh, you’re going to sleep in?’ You know, somebody might not eat. It’s hard. It’s hard to let that go. So I’m working on that.” One month later, Dwayne, who she married in 2014, told the Club Shay Shay podcast why they split up their bills in that way.

Dividing up their bills and financial responsibilities “fifty-fifty” came about after the pair got into a marital spat. “I said something about it being my house that I paid for. My wife looked at me and said ‘you will never say that to me again when it’s something that we share,’ ” the former athlete said on Jun. 12. “So when we moved to [Los Angeles], my wife said ‘I got half on it you will never say my house again — you can say that in the arena!’” The father-of-five retired from the NBA in 2019, however, his wife continues to be a successful actress.

During the interview, Dwayne went on to explain that they also share their financial responsibilities with their daughter, Kaavia, 4, equally. “Anything that goes on with her, 50/50 we share it together,” he told listeners. He called Gabrielle a “boss” and an “independent” “working woman.” Finally, the 41-year-old explained that when it comes down to the details, they share about “three things fifty-fifty”, whereas they each put “1000%” into the rest of their lives. Dwayne’s kids include Zaire, 21, Xavier Zechariah, 9, Zaya Wade, 15, and Kaavia. He welcomed Zaya and Zaire with his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, whereas, Xavier, is the son he shares with Aja Metoyer.