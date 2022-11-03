Siohvaughn Funches: 5 Things To Know About Dwyane Wade’s Ex Who Is Trying To Take Him To Court

Siohvaughn Funches-Wade is ready to go to court against her ex, Dwayne Wade, yet again. On Nov. 41, Funches, 41, submitted an objection to a Los Angeles County court on Nov. 1, requesting that Zaya Wade waits until “the age of majority” to change her name and gender. “There are multiple factors to be considered by the Court in determining the requests to change the minor child’s name and gender. The minor child is fifteen and one-half years old,” wrote Funches in the documents obtained by The Blast.

Siohvaughn, who deadnames her daughter in the filing, claims to have “concerns that (Dwyane) may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies.” Dwayne, 40, responded on Instagram by saying he was “very disappointed” in his ex-wife’s actions. As this battle continues in the court, here’s what you need to know about D-Wade’s ex-wife.

Siohvaughn Funches-Wade Was Married To Dwyane Wade From 2002-2010

As high school sweethearts, Siohvaughn and Dwyane tied the knot in 2002, one year before he entered the NBA Draft. The couple remained married until August 2007, when D-Wade separated. He filed the papers soon after, but the divorce process was slowed by Siohvaughn’s decisions to often change attorneys, according to ESPN.

She Lost Custody Of Their Kids After A Long Court Battle

In 2010, the divorce was finalized, and in 2011, Dwyane won sole custody of their children. “This court finds that [Siohvaughn Wade] has embarked on an unstoppable and relentless pattern of conduct for over two years to alienate the children from their father, and lacks either the ability or the willingness to facilitate, let alone encourage, a close and continuing relationship between them,” Judge Renee G. Goldfarb wrote in a portion of the ruling, per ESPN.

“I think influence had a lot to do with it,” Funches told the Daily Mail in 2012. “Celebrity had a lot to do with it. Money had a lot to do with it.” Her attorney, Brian Hurst, added, “You can’t help but wonder if the celebrity and the notoriety and the money had an impact on [the case].”

Siohvaughn Funches-Wade Has A Doctorate In Law

According to a LinkedIn account attributed to Siohvaughn Funches, Dwyane’s ex has a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Phoenix and a Doctorate of Law from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School. The LinkedIn profile lists that she graduated Magna Cum Lade and that her activities included “Law Journal Moot Court Championship Team Best Oralist Award Dean’s List Award Recipient Cali Excellence for the Future Award Chief Justice Leah Ward Sears Pro Bono Award Excellence in Pro Bono Service Award Pro Bono Distinction Award.”

She Is The Founder Of A Woman’s Worth Foundation

“Having been inspired by God, she founded and remains President of A Woman’s Worth Foundation, a non-profit Christian organization with a focus on issues affecting women,” reads the About page for A Woman’s Worth Foundation. “In furtherance of this Foundation’s mission, she has dedicated a large part of her life to helping women know and understand their God-given identity in order for them to fulfill their God-given destinies. This is what inspired the WOW Woman idea.”

She Has “Wealth”

“Siohvaughn Funches is also a woman of wealth,” reads the AWOW About Page. “This wise and savvy entrepreneur owns her own real estate investment firm, which provides hotel-style rentals for business executives as well as vacation rentals for families on the coast. Like any wise investor, Dr. Funches understands the principle of diversifying and, therefore, has begun her own women’s clothing line.”

The page also says she “owns her own alternative dispute resolution firm, The Mediation Matters Firm, LLC, and provides a variety of professional alternative dispute resolution services to clients. As a Registered Civil Mediator and Arbitrator with the state of Georgia, she mediates numerous cases for several judges in Georgia. Sworn in as a Guardian ad Litem in the state of Georgia, Dr. Funches also advocates relentlessly in court for abused and neglected children.”