Dwyane Wade Claps Back At Ex-Wife’s Claim He’s Trying To Profit Off Trans Daughter: ‘Very Disappointed’

After Dwyane Wade's ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, filed court documents objecting to their daughter, Zaya, changing her name and gender, the former NBA star responded.

By:
November 3, 2022 7:56AM EDT
View gallery
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Milan, ITALY - Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade are seen during Milan Fashion week. Pictured: Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Zaya Wade, Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade and Dwyane Wade 'Cheaper By The Dozen' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 16 Mar 2022
Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Dywane Wade is clapping back at his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, after she filed a petition against him on Nov. 2. In the petition, Siohvaughn accused Dwyane of trying to profit off their daughter, Zaya Wade’s, name and gender change, according to the court documents, obtained by PEOPLE. The now 15-year-old came out as transgender in 2019 and started going by ‘Zaya’ and using she/her pronouns. Siohvaughn claimed she was concerned that Dwyane “may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received.” She asked the court for Zaya to not be able to change her name and gender until she is 18 years old or “the age of majority.”

On Nov. 3, Dwyane took to Instagram to issue his response to Siohvaughn. “While I’m on a life-changing trip to our motherland, Africa, I’ve received a social media post about me forcing our 15 year old child to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will,” Dwyane wrote. “These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children.” Dwyane accused Siohvaughn of trying to “drag [his] name through the mud” insisted that she has not “truly spoken and LISTENED to Zaya over all these years” about her gender identity.

“I’ve given her the opportunity to reach out to Zaya’s teachers, doctors and therapist over the years and even meet her friends, so she could get her own understanding of our child’s need for her LIFE!” Dwyane alleged. “She won’t do it! She has not been to a school, recital, graduation, school dance, play date, practice, parent teacher conference etc. and Zaya has given her every opportunity to try to get to know her. She won’t do it!” He also claimed that Siohvaughn hasn’t made “any sacrifice or effort to leave her own home to participate in her children’s lives in over a decade.”

dwyane zaya wade
Dwyane Wade with his daughter Zaya. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

He concluded his message by reiterating that he would never force Zaya to do anything against her will. “This isn’t a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya,” he said. “This is her life! Siohvaughn has decided to pretty much be an absent parent to Zaya ALL ON HER OWN. As men, we get a bad rep for not showing up and being absentee fathers, but that’s not the case here because I’m ten toes down and I’m still going through the BS! I will not sit on my hands this time and allow her to make a mockery of my dedication to my family. The high road has run out of real estate.”

Dwyane and Siohvaughn were high school sweethearts, who married in 2002. They broke up in 2007 and he filed for divorce in 2010, winning full custody of their two children in 2011. Dwyane also has a son with Aja Metoyer, as well as a daughter with now-wife Gabrielle Union. He also raised his sister, Deanna’s, son, and was his legal guardian when he was a minor.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad