Gabrielle Union, 50, Reveals Her Natural Grey Hairs: ‘Welcome To Old Age’

Nothing says wash day like going all natural! Actress Gabrielle Union, 50, shared a makeup-free video of herself prepping her brunette tresses for some TLC on Jun. 2. “Slip without the fall,” she captioned the clip, along with a wink-face emoji. The proud mother made sure to tag her haircare line, Flawless By Gabrielle Union. Not only did Gabrielle point out a few of her grey hairs, but she also embraced getting older. “Braids are out,” she quipped. “That’s how much you can tell it grew because you can see all the grays. Welcome to old age, kids.”

Later in the video, Gabrielle got some help from her daughter, Kaavia James, 4, as she helped comb her momma’s hair. “Look at your curls!”, her mini-me exclaimed. The Being Mary Jane alum was quick to notice her curls as well. “My curls are coming back!”, Gabrielle gushed. In the caption, Dwyane Wade‘s wife made sure to add all of the products she used from her line. “5 Butter Miracle Masque, 5 Butter Leave-In Conditioner, and Scalp Soothing Tonic,” she listed off on the post.

At the end of the video, Gabrielle showed off her final look in a tiny white tank top and matching white underwear. She posed in front of the mirror pulled on her tresses to show off the final result of using her products. Soon after she shared the clip with her 21.4 million followers, many of them took to the comments to gush over Gabrielle’s candid video. “No filter, no makeup- STILL gorgeous! I’m grateful you at least have grays…I’m 9 years younger than you and you LOOK 20 years younger than me!”, one admirer penned, while another added, “No hair in the comb a real flex.”

Aside from taking care of her hair, Gabrielle recently made headlines after she told the Black Millionaires podcast on May 15, that she and her husband split their bills equally. “In this household, we split everything fifty-fifty,” she told the outlet last month. “But in the other households that each of us have to support, there’s always this like, gorilla on your back, that’s like, ‘You better work, b****, you better work. Oh, you’re going to sleep in?’ You know, somebody might not eat. It’s hard. It’s hard to let that go. So I’m working on that.”

Gabrielle and Dwyane have a blended family of four children, including two he shares with his ex, Siohvaughn Funches, 41. His two kiddos with his ex-wife include Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 16. He also shares a son, Xavier, 9, with Aja Metoyer. The former athlete and Gabrielle welcomed their own daughter, Kaavia, in Nov. 2018, via surrogate. They have been married since 2014 and recently attended the Met Gala together on May 1 (see photos here).