Gabrielle Union Says She & Husband Dwyane Wade Split Their Bills 50/50: ‘You Better Work’

Gabrielle Union, 50, and Dwyane Wade, 41, are all about having the ideal relationship — right down to who pays the bills. “In this household, we split everything fifty-fifty,” she told the Black Millionaires podcast in a recent clip, which you can view below. “But in the other households that each of us have to support, there’s always this like, gorilla on your back, that’s like, ‘You better work, b****, you better work. Oh, you’re going to sleep in?’ You know, somebody might not eat. It’s hard. It’s hard to let that go. So I’m working on that.”

The stunning actress also revealed that she fights a “scarcity mindset,” which took root when she was attempting to get a foothold as an actress. “I struggle with that, still,” she said during the clip, which has since gone viral. “I think I just have more responsibilities for my money. I get nervous like, ‘Oh God, that movie didn’t open you know what does that mean? Do I… Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?'”

Gabrielle and Dwyane married in August of 2014, and have since welcomed their daughter Kaavia, 4, to the family. Dwyane brought three children from his previous relationship — son Zaire, 20, daughter Zaya, 15, and son Xavier Zechariah, 9, to the blended family.

While Dwyane, who reportedly earned hundreds of millions during his NBA career, and Gabrielle, an accomplished and famous actress, are committed to keeping things fair, Gabrielle once admitted it wasn’t always that way. During a January appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, she said her marriage to ex-husband Chris Howard was “dysfunctional from day one” and admitted she felt “entitled” to cheat because she was handling the bills. “I was paying all the bills, I was working my a** off, and I felt like that’s what comes, the spoils of riches,” she said. “Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want is what I thought.”

Obviously, she feels differently in her current marriage. “This is both of our second marriages, and we’re super transparent about that,” she told PEOPLE in 2021. “We didn’t do it right, the first time around. There’s another way — to be more collaborative and equitable. We humble ourselves, listen and we meet in the middle.”