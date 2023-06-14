Tom Holland Calls His Relationship With Zendaya ‘Sacred’ After 6 Years Together

Image Credit: shutterstock

Tom Holland gave fans a thrill when he made a few rare comments about his red-hot romance with Zendaya. On the heels of their Las Vegas date at the Usher concert, the British heartthrob, 27, opened up about dating the Emmy winner, 27, during his new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” he explained. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

The Uncharted star was in New York for the world premiere of his new Apple TV + series The Crowded Room at the time of the interview and he explained why Zendaya was not in tow. “We’ve been to events together before, but she’s visiting her grandma,” Tom said. “We’re two very busy people, and we’re on the opposite sides of the world at this present time, so she couldn’t come.”

The It couple have mostly kept their romance to themselves ever since they first co-starred in the Spider-Man franchise together back in 2017. The pair avoided adding fuel to the fire for years. That is, until they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles in July 2021, causing fans to freak out over the undeniable proof!

“The thing is, I love my job. I love my friends. I’m not worried about what people think,” Tom added. “The only thing I really care about is how I feel. And right now, I feel really happy and excited for people to see this show.”

Even though The Crowded Room show, which also stars Emmy Rossum and Amanda Seyfried, took up most of his time over the last year, he admitted he’s been able to keep up on his golfing hobby. An avid athlete, Tom even tried to have Zendaya hit the links with him. “I’ve given her a few lessons,” Tom said of golfing as a couple. “She’s very naturally talented, a real athlete, so she picked it up really quickly.”

Tom also touched up on his mental health struggles, which he revealed in a video posted to his Instagram on Aug. 13. “I wouldn’t say I particularly have a history of issues with mental health,” Tom began. “I just feel like I am a young person living in a world where we are expected to share every moment online. We are under the pressures of public opinion and other people’s opinions, and you’ve got these pressures of delivering to a certain standard. And it’s stressful. It’s hard.”

As for having a celeb friend in the trenches, Tom said he leans on Zendaya’s Dune costar Timothée Chalamet. “I admire him,” Tom told THR. “I really like him as a friend. And he’s a good ally to have in a business that’s pretty cutthroat.”