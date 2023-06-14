Maci Bookout’s Son Bentley, 14, Towers Over Her In New Photo: He’s ‘Growing Up’

All grown up! Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout, 31, shocked fans on Jun. 14, after she shared a photo of her son, Bentley, 14, who is now much taller than his momma. She captioned the photo with her mini-me with a simple earth emoji and the following hashtags, “#thingsthatmatter#bennybaby#motherandson#growingup.” In the adorable mother-and-son snapshot, Maci rocked a leopard print jumpsuit while her little man rocked a blue t-shirt and snake print shorts.

Soon after the TV personality shared the photo of her teen with her 4.4 million followers, many of them flooded the comments with their reactions to seeing Bentley all grown up. “How is our internet nephew so old now!!”, one fan joked, while another added, “I gotta say, when he was little he really did look a lot like his dad but these days all I see is you! You guys look great.” Later, a third admirer couldn’t help but also note how much Bentley looks like Maci. “Omg he’s the spitting image of you!!!”, they gushed, while a fourth quipped, “He looks just like you its crazy!”

Prior to that, Maci took to Instagram on May 18 to celebrate the 14-year-old’s middle school graduation. “And just like that the chapter of middle school ends. So proud of you Benny, your next chapter is going to be amazing… find joy in the journey! #bennybaby #thingsthatmatter #8thgradegraduation,” she captioned the family photo last month. Also pictured were her husband Taylor McKinney, 34, and their children Jayde, 7, and Maverick, 6. Maci welcomed her eldest son with her ex, Ryan Edwards, 35, when she was on the hit TV show, 16 and Pregnant.

More recently, the red-haired beauty made headlines after she attended Ryan’s courthouse hearing on Jun. 7. She explained why she was there in an interview with The Ashley, the following day. “As Bentley’s mom it was important for me to show up for not only Ryan, but Bentley as well,” she explained to the blog site at the time. The 35-year-old father was arrested on Apr. 7 after violating his parole, per The US Sun. Ryan was taken into custody on harassment charges brought on by his estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards, 27, and is now serving a one-year prison sentence.

Ahead of his sentencing, Maci took to Instagram to share a selfie with Bentley and seemingly referenced his father’s troubles. “That’s all I know so far. ‘I wish someone would have told me that this darkness comes and goes People will pretend but my boy, nobody knows And even I can’t teach you how to fly But I can show you how to live like your life is on the line’ #bennybaby,” she captioned the photo with her little one. Since her Teen Mom days, Maci has become a household name for reality TV fans with appearances on Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Being Maci, and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.