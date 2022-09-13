‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Jenelle Evans Returns & Confesses To Marital Issues With David Eason

On this week’s new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle Evans attended Briana DeJesus‘ party, but not everyone was excited about her return to the franchise. Jade Cline was actually nervous to run into Jenelle since she technically took Jenelle’s spot on the show, but all went well. Jenelle was nice to everyone at the party and she openly told the ladies that she didn’t have any issues with anyone in the cast (at least not anyone at the party). She also admitted that she and husband David Eason have been struggling a bit since he has yet to get a job. She said she’s still the one supporting her entire family, but enough is enough.

On tomorrow night's #TeenMom, catch up with Jenelle when she comes to the party Briana's throwing in honor of winning her lawsuit. 🎉 Don't miss The Next Chapter tomorrow at 8/7c on @mtv! 💖 pic.twitter.com/lR5GaEhabF — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) September 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Catelynn Lowell‘s anxiety rose when she noticed her daughter’s head was flat on one side. She wondered if she had done anything wrong to cause the issue, but a quick trip to Rya‘s doctor eased her mind a bit. The doctor told Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra that they should just start holding Rya in their opposite arms to even out the shape of her head. But at this time, the doctor said it was nothing to be too worried about. Catelynn and Tyler also bought daughter Nova a hamster after she got a 100 on her spelling test at school.

Later, Sean Austin shopped for an engagement ring for Jade, while she way away in Florida. Jade had previously told him she wanted to get engaged again, so he was busy planning his next big proposal.

And Ashley Jones struggled with loneliness after Bar Smith checked himself into rehab. His first attempt ended after just three days, but he eventually made the decision to go back, and Ashley was proud of him for deciding that, but she also knew that it’d be hard to be without him for 30 days.

Finally, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley took a big step in their relationship. They decided to buy a house and officially move in together, which was exciting, but Leah was thrown off a bit when Jaylan only put his name on the deed for the $500K house. She didn’t seem too worried about it, but we think it might be a red flag.

