Maci Bookout Supports Son Bentley, 14, After Ryan Edwards’ Arrest With New Selfie: ‘Darkness Comes & Goes’

Maci Bookout showed love to her son Bentley in an Instagram post after his dad Ryan Edwards‘ arrest. The Teen Mom star, 31, posted a sweet selfie of herself and her son, 14, on Tuesday, April 11. Maci penned a sweet caption, where she quoted the lyrics to “All I Know So Far” by P!nk, while showing what an amazing mom she is! “That’s all I know so far,” she wrote along with the photo with a blue heart and a lock-and-key emoji.

The photo came just two days after it was reported that Bentley’s dad Ryan, 35, was arrested in Chatanooga on Friday for violating his parole. He was allegedly taken in for “harassing” his estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards. He had been on probation after he had been arrested twice for violating an order of protection. In February, he was arrested for possession of drugs, in addition to violating the order. The second arrest came at the beginning of March.

In the selfie, both Maci and Bentley were all smiles. The mother-son duo appeared to be sitting in a golf cart. Maci rocked a pair of sunglasses and a charcoal sweater, with her hair back in a ponytail. Her son sported a baseball cap and a blue Nike sweatshirt. The lyrics that Maci quoted in the caption pointed out that even though there may be some difficult times currently, she would continue to be a guiding light. “I wish someone would have told me that this darkness comes and goes,” she wrote. “I can show you how to live like your life is on the line.”

The post also comes nearly two months after a tearful reunion between Maci and Ryan aired, where she spoke about the lack of a relationship between her ex and her son. “Ryan, there’s a part of Bentley that is hurting, he loves you so much and there is only one person who can help that hurt and it’s you,” she said. “He wants a relationship with you more than anything else.”