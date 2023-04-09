‘Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Is Arrested For Violating Parole

Ryan Edwards, 35, was arrested again on Friday after violating his parole, according to The Sun. The Teen Mom star was apparently taken in by Chattanooga State Police after “harassing” his estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards, 27. He was supposed to be on probation for 11 months and 29 days but entered rehab for drug use last month. HollywoodLife reached out to the police station to confirm but received no response.

The rehab check in came after he pleaded guilty to a harassment charge and was ordered to go to the rehab. He was also ordered to have no contact with Mackenzie. A judge also apparently ordered him to wear a GPS monitor and not post about his ex on social media, and he had the option for his time to be reduced if he showed good behavior after six months.

Ryan’s latest legal troubles come after he was arrested for aggravated stalking and violating a protection order in March after authorities issued two warrants for his arrest on Feb. 23. In Feb., Ryan was also arrested for harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and order of protection violation. The Sun revealed that Ryan’s lawyer, Chrissy Mincey, filed a motion to “withdraw as counsel for Defendant Ryan Christopher Edwards” on March 16 but gave no reason why.

As Ryan continues to go through legal struggles, he and Mackenzie, who married in 2017, have been going through a divorce. The latter filed the court paperwork last month and claimed that Ryan was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and stated they also have “irreconcilable differences.” The former couple share children, Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3, Ryan is also the father of son Bentley, 14, whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout.

In Jan., Ryan hinted that he and Mackenzie may have been headed for a divorce when he reportedly shared a quote about trust and wrote cryptic comments on some of her social media posts. “Your regret is coming … good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted [sic],” he wrote in one of the messages, per In Touch. “I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys [sic].”