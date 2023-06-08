Maci Bookout Attends Ex Ryan Edwards’ Court Hearing After Arrests: ‘It Was Important For Me’

Supportive exes! Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout, 31, made it clear as to why she attended her ex, Ryan Edwards‘ court hearing on Jun. 7. While chatting with The Ashley, one month after the 35-year-old was sentenced to one year in prison for harassment charges, Maci noted that it was a priority for her to attend the hearing. “As Bentley’s mom it was important for me to show up for not only Ryan, but Bentley as well,” she said of their son whom they welcomed together 14 years ago.

Per the reality TV outlet, not only did the 31-year-old show up to support her ex but his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, were also in attendance. Although Maci and Ryan have had a rocky relationship over the years, she clearly set their differences aside to support him during his sentence. Ryan was arrested on Apr. 7 after violating his parole, as reported by The US Sun. The Teen Mom alum was confronted and taken into custody by Chattanooga State Police after he was reportedly “harassing” his estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards, 27.

Not long after he was arrested in Apr., Ryan was sentenced to one year in prison for harassment charges brought on by Mackenzie. The 27-year-old’s ex plead guilty on Apr. 20. This is not the first time that Ryan has made headlines of his legal troubles, as he was arrested in Mar. of this year after he violated an “Order of Protection,” brought on by Mackenzie. At the time of his sentencing, Judge Starnes, told the TV personality that he needed to mature for his family. “He needs to grow up, you know that. You have three kids. You may have some problems with your wife, but you have three kids,” he told Ryan, before adding, “I’m trying to save your life.”

Most recently, Maci took to Instagram on Apr. 10, to share an adorable selfie with Bentley. “That’s all I know so far. ‘I wish someone would have told me that this darkness comes and goes People will pretend but my boy, nobody knows And even I can’t teach you how to fly But I can show you how to live like your life is on the line’ #bennybaby,” she captioned the post at the time. One fan took to the comments and couldn’t help but notice how much the teen looks like his mom. “He stole your whole face,” the admirer wrote, along with a heart and laughing emoji.

In addition, the proud mother-of-three recently took to Instagram on May 31 to celebrate her son, Maverick McKinney‘s 7th birthday. “Mav•er•rick 1. an unorthodox or independent-minded person. Happy 7th Birthday to my free spirited Mav! Don’t ever let anyone or anything put out your flame… You’re one of a kind buddy!”, she captioned the post of her youngest son. Maci welcomed Maverick and her daughter, Jayde McKinney, 8, with her husband Taylor McKinney, 34.