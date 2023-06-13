Nicki Minaj Seemingly Reveals Her ‘New Boobs’ After Hinting At Breast Reduction Surgery: Watch

Nicki Minaj is showing off her new chest. The 40-year-old rap icon seemingly confirmed she underwent breast reduction surgery in an Instagram video she shared on Tuesday, June 13 to promote her upcoming Ice Spice collaboration. “New boobs who dis?” she wrote in her comment section. In the video (seen here), she gave fans a glimpse of her perky chest in low-cut tops as she teased her and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” from the soundtrack of the highly-anticipated Barbie movie debuting this summer.

The “Anaconda” hitmaker debated getting breast reduction surgery about a year before she teased her “new boobs,” as she expressed her interest in the procedure during an Instagram Live session in May 2022. “I’m not gonna lie, somebody did tell me to get my boobs taken off, like a female in the industry,” she admitted. At the time, she said she was not ready to make such a drastic change. However, Nicki said the mysterious giver of advice was right. “I should’ve hurried up and took them off,” she noted.

Nicki previously confessed to getting butt injections early on in her career due to pressure in the industry. “[Lil’] Wayne, he was always talking about big booties. Wayne would have a new chick in the studio every session. It was always a new big booty there. They were his muses,” she recalled while speaking to rapper and media personality Joe Budden on his podcast in March 2022.

While Nicki said she was not directly instructed to get her behind touched up, Lil Wayne certainly played a part in her decision — especially after she signed with his label, Young Money. “I think they said stuff sometimes jokingly. But to a young girl or up-and-coming rapper or anything, when it’s from someone like Lil’ Wayne, it matters. You know?” she noted. “Even if they’re joking, they don’t know that the person that is there in that room with them is not finding it funny.”

She further explained that Lil Wayne and his team didn’t mean any harm by their jokes about her appearance. “So where they might have been playing with me probably thinking ‘she’s confident, she’s good in her own skin,’ they don’t know that I always had that insecurity,” she said. “They’re just joking. They didn’t mean any harm. But it wasn’t a joke to me.”

Nicki is not the first celeb to open up about their decision to undo prior plastic surgery jobs. Blac Chyna announced in March that she had removed silicone from her rear and breasts, causing her to drop 10 pounds. In May, she let fans know she had the filler from her cheeks and lips removed. In 2020, Chrissy Teigen had her breast implants removed.